Detroit Red Wings star Patrick Kane has done it.

“Showtime” has finally become the all-time leader in points scored in the NHL among US-born players, achieving the feat on Thursday night against the Washington Capitals at the Little Caesars Arena in Detroit.

Kane's assist on a goal by Ben Chiarot in the second period pushed him to the top of the list, as he broke his tie with NHL legend Mike Modano.

A video of the Dallas Stars legend congratulating the 37-year-old Kane was played on the Jumbotron shortly after the historic point.

“Patty, congratulations on becoming the American-born points leader,” the 55-year-old Modano said.

“I knew at an early age in your career you'd be the one chasing this number down, and here we are today. Your skill level, the ability to shoot the puck pass, make plays, be creative, your shootout goals, how we got showtime, but more importantly, your influence on American-born players.

Clayton Keller, the Hughes brothers, Cole Caulfield, they all wanted to be Patrick Kane growing up. And here we are. I couldn't be more proud for you. I hope you have a great night. All the best to you and your family. Continue on and make this number harder for the next guy. All the best, bud. Take care.”

During his memorable playing career in the NHL, which he mostly spent with the Stars, Modano racked up 561 goals and 813 assists for 1,374 points through 1,499 games. Interestingly enough, Modano played his final season with the Red Wings in the 2010-11 campaign.

Kane's assist against the Capitals was his 1,375th point in his NHL career, and he could add more to that as he continues playing the game he loves.