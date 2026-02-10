The Detroit Red Wings made the playoffs every season from 1990-91 through 2015-16. It was a 25-year stretch of dominance that saw the franchise lift the Stanley Cup four times. The Wings have not returned to the postseason since.

But in 2025-26, at 33-19-6, the Red Wings are third in the Atlantic Division and in a position to earn a playoff berth.

Dylan Larkin was on that 2015-16 squad that made the playoffs and is now speaking about the possibility of returning to the playoffs in an interview with DJ Siddiqi of RG.

“It would be unbelievable to play a playoff game – the first playoff game at Little Caesars Arena in hockey history. It would mean a lot to our fans and mean a lot to me. It’s not all about me, but being here through some tough days and getting into the playoffs, I believe our team can do some damage. I hope our fans do as well,” Larkin said.

Little Caesars Arena opened for the 2017-18 season, and the Wings moved in from Joe Louis Arena. The team has yet to host a playoff game at their new arena. The last home playoff game for the Red Wings was Apr. 19, 2016, at Joe Louis Arena, with the Wings losing to the Tampa Bay Lightning 3-2. They lost that series in five games.

Still, there is a long way to go for the Red Wings to secure a playoff spot for the first time in a decade. The Wings are just two points in front of the Buffalo Sabres in the Atlantic, and three ahead of the Boston Bruins. Those two teams both hold wild-card spots currently, though.

The Red Wings are seven points in front of the Columbus Blue Jackets and Washington Capitals, the top teams outside of the playoff window. With 24 games left in the season for Detroit, Larkin knows the team's current position is just a start.

“I’ve grown up in Michigan and grew up a Red Wings fan. I was on the team the last time we were in the playoffs. It’s been 10 years, and we’re off to a great – I want to say start – but we’re already almost 60 games into the season, and coming up to the break here, there’s not a lot of time left,” the longtime Red Wings forward said.

Detroit returns from the break on Feb. 26, on the road against the Ottawa Senators. In the meantime, Dylan Larkin will play on the third line for Team USA as they look to make a run for gold at the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan.