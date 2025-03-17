The Detroit Red Wings picked up a big win on Sunday over the Vegas Golden Knights. Goalie Petr Mrazek made 17 saves in his third start since returning to the team at the 2025 NHL Trade Deadline. And he kept Vegas off the board entirely as the Red Wings claimed a 3-0 win.

It was a win the Red Wings certainly needed. Detroit entered this contest having lost seven of their previous eight games. Their only win in that time was a start by Mrazek over the Buffalo Sabres. After this win, Detroit is now 32-29-6 on the season.

Mrazek has had an impressive start to his return to the franchise. After being traded by the Chicago Blackhawks, the veteran netminder has a .920 save percentage in three starts. Moreover, he now has two wins in those three contests. The Detroit puck-stopped pointed to his newfound playing time as a reason for his improved performances.

“Playing three straight games has definitely helped,” Mrazek said, via NHL.com's Dave Hogg. “I hadn’t played for a while, and once you are playing, you get your confidence and your swagger back.”

Petr Mrazek returns to Red Wings after several years away

The Red Wings traded Joe Veleno to the Chicago Blackhawks at the 2025 NHL Trade Deadline. In return, they acquired Mrazek and forward Craig Smith. This deal marked the return of the veteran goalie to the Motor City for the first time in nearly a decade.

Mrazek began his career with Detroit, debuting in 2012-13. He became a more regular part of the goalie rotation two seasons later. In 2015-16, the Czechian puck-stopper became the primary option in net for the Red Wings.

Detroit continued its long 25-year playoff streak in the early years of Mrazek's career. However, the streak ended during his first tenure with the team. The Red Wings missed the 2017 Stanley Cup Playoffs and have not returned to the postseason since.

Mrazek bounced around the league following a trade to the Philadelphia Flyers in 2018. He spent time with the Carolina Hurricanes and Toronto Maple Leafs before finding his way to the Blackhawks. He spent three seasons with Chicago before being traded to Detroit back on March 8.

Mrazek returns to Hockeytown as the Red Wings try to get back into the postseason. The Red Wings have a tough hill to climb as they seek a return to the playoffs. But performances like Sunday's could be what get the Winged Wheel into the dance this spring.