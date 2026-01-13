The Detroit Red Wings are one of the best teams in the NHL once again. And it's fitting that they have seemingly turned a corner, considering the events taking place at Little Caesars Arena on Monday night. Detroit is finally retiring the jersey of one of its greatest forwards of all time, Sergei Fedorov.

Fedorov played the majority of his career in Detroit, skating with the team from 1990 until 2003. His exit from Detroit in 2003 came in extremely controversial form. Fedorov signed with the Mighty Ducks of Anaheim for less than he was offered by the Red Wings that offseason.

Fedorov, who was 34 at the time of his exit, spoke in front of a sold-out crowd in Detroit as part of his jersey retirement ceremony. And he made clear to all those in attendance that his decision to leave Hockeytown, in his mind, was not the correct move.

“I want to share and clear this tonight. Leaving Detroit when I did was a huge mistake. That is on me,” the Red Wings legend said in a clip shared on social media by Ryan Hana of the Winged Wheel Podcast.

Fedorov was one of the most skilled forwards of his time. During his 13 seasons with Detroit, he scored 400 goals and 954 points in 900 games. He won three Stanley Cups while donning the Winged Wheel on his chest. In 1993-94, he won the Hart Memorial Trophy as league MVP. That season, he scored 56 goals and 120 points at 24 years old.

The Hockey Hall of Famer played five more seasons following his departure from the Red Wings. Fedorov spent two of those with the Mighty Ducks before a trade to the Columbus Blue Jackets in 2005. In 2008, he was traded to the Washington Capitals. He went back to his native Russia in 2009 and ended his career in 2013.