The NHL will take a break from Feb. 12-20 for the 4 Nations Face-Off and Edmonton Oilers superstar Connor McDavid is extremely excited for the event.

McDavid spoke out on the upcoming tournament recently.

Via NHL.com:

“Of course, it’s going to be exciting,” McDavid said. “I think everybody that’s there is proud to represent their country. They picked a team where everybody was available, and this is the roster they went with. There’s meaning in that.

“I think about playing in Montreal, playing Sweden, playing the Americans there on a Saturday night, Finland in Boston and hopefully, the opportunity to win it all a couple of days later. It’s going to be a great tournament. It’s going to be short, which should make for some really intense games.”

Canada, Sweden, Finland, and the USA will all take part in the inaugural tournament, which takes place in Montreal and Boston. Canada begins their journey on February 12 against Sweden at the Bell Centre. Even though this isn't the Olympics, Connor McDavid knows there's lots at stake:

“Yes, it’s not the Olympics. I understand that,” McDavid said. “It’s not a World Cup of Hockey, but there is still something on the line and we want to represent our country well.”

The Canadian roster is stacked from top to bottom. Sidney Crosby will be captain, while the likes of Cale Makar, Nathan MacKinnon, Brad Marchand, and Mitch Marner were selected for the squad as well. Playing with Sid is something McDavid is looking forward to.

“I’m excited about playing with Sid,” McDavid said. “I’m going to say that a lot over the next couple of weeks. I’ve said it a lot over the last couple of months, so you guys (the media) can just assume that from now on.”

“It’s a tremendous honor to be there to support Sid, as he’s the captain, and Cale, but truthfully anyone can wear it (the ‘C’) on that team,” McDavid continued. “It’s a room full of leaders, full of great players. I’m tremendously honored to represent my country and to have that role. I’m very excited about it.”

Canada heads in as one of the favorites. If they make the championship game, that will take place on February 20 at TD Garden in Boston.