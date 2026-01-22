The Edmonton Oilers are having a solid season, by no surprise, and they're looking to turn things up as the season continues. With the trade deadline coming in March, they still have enough time to make moves, and it looks like they have their eyes on a certain position.

After holding their pro scouting meetings, the Oilers made a list of top-nine forwards they want to go after, both in scouting and trade talks, according to of The Athletic.

Though they have that list, it might not be until after the Olympics that they make a deal.

“Some of those seeds have already been planted by Oilers GM Stan Bowman in conversations with teams around the league,” LeBrun wrote. “But the sense right now is that most of Edmonton’s talks with teams are preliminary and nothing is imminent. A big part of that is that there are so few sellers because of the parity in the standings.

“Most likely, an Oilers trade will come after the Olympics. The internal debate is not surprising, mirroring what Edmonton media has been discussing: Are the Oilers better off with Ryan Nugent-Hopkins at center or at wing (where he’s so good with Connor McDavid)? That would influence what position they look to trade for. There is no bad answer. Nugent-Hopkins is effective in either spot. What a luxury to have.”

It looks like the Oilers have good problems to have, and they may decide to make a move where they feel like is the weakest o the roster. As good a team as the Oilers are, there aren't many holes to fix, but you can always find a way to get better.

The Oilers are currently 25-18-8, and are in second place in the Pacific Division.