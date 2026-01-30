The New Jersey Devils were able to get a win in their last game against the Nashville Predators, but they lost one of their key players in the process. Jack Hughes suffered a lower-body injury after playing just three shifts for 2:27 minutes.

After the game, head coach Sheldon Keefe said he tweaked somethig but they didn't think it was anything long-term. The latest update is that there isn't much of an update, as Keefe mentioned that Hughes was still being evaluated.

“The only update is that he’s still getting evaluated. In the next little bit, he’s going to get some imaging and get a better idea of what’s happening. Until we have those results, we won’t know his status in terms of travel and the situation going forward,” Keefe said.

It doesn't seem like there is much worry about Hughes being out for an extended time, but with the Olympics coming up real soon, it's something to keep an eye on.

If Keefe does have to miss time, the Devils may be without two of their key players for their next game, as center Cody Glass is still working his way back from injury. Glass suffered a lower-body injury after being hit by a shot against the Winnipeg Jets a few days ago. He ended up missing the game against the Predators, but is expected to be with the team when they face the Ottawa Senators.

“Cody had a better day today when he skated, which is positive,” Keefe said. “He’s going to travel with us. If he continues to progress then he could be available for tomorrow but we won’t know until that time comes.”