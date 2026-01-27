The New York Rangers finally gave Madison Square Garden something to breathe again on Monday night, and it came from an unlikely hero. Rookie defenseman Matthew Robertson scored with 1:08 remaining in overtime to lift the Rangers to a dramatic 4-3 comeback win over the Boston Bruins, snapping a four-game home losing streak in the process.

The defining moment began deep in New York’s zone. After David Pastrnak’s shot was blocked by Braden Schneider, goaltender Jonathan Quick quickly moved the puck to Robertson, catching Boston in the middle of a line change.

Robertson accelerated up the left side, cut into the slot, manoeuvred around Pavel Zacha, and calmly shifted from backhand to forehand before lifting the puck over Joonas Korpisalo, making a fearless shot and score for the team. It was Robertson’s first career overtime goal and one of the most poised plays the Rangers have produced all season.

THE RANGERS WIN 🗣️ Matthew Robertson makes a beautiful move to the net for the first @Energizer overtime winner of his career! pic.twitter.com/y1wq7ih3s1 — NHL (@NHL) January 27, 2026

Earlier, New York had to claw its way back. Will Borgen tied the game late in regulation when his point shot deflected off Andrew Peeke in the crease with just over six minutes remaining. Will Cuylle and J.T. Miller also scored for the Rangers, while Quick made 21 saves to earn his 408th career win, moving him past Glenn Hall into 12th place on the NHL’s all-time list.

Boston still had plenty of firepower. Elias Lindholm scored twice, Morgan Geekie gave the Bruins a second-period lead, and Pastrnak recorded three assists to reach 900 career points, even as Boston fell despite strong recent form.

After the game, Robertson offered a rare glimpse into the mindset of a young player fighting to stay in the league. Reflecting on his journey and the pressure that comes with it.

“I remind myself, honestly as much as I can, just how hard it is to get here and just to keep pushing,” said Robertson, via SNY Rangers. “You can go back to where to where I was easily. You can get sent down at any time. Just trying to get better each and not take any day for granted.”

At 24, Robertson’s goal didn’t fix everything for a Rangers team still searching for consistency, but it delivered something just as important, a belief system in the team and for the rookie. New York heads to face the New York Islanders next, hoping this fearless overtime moment becomes a turning point rather than just a highlight.