Team USA has been dominant in the 4 Nations Face-Off so far. After a blowout win over Team Finland to open the tournament, they fought Canada, literally and figuratively, on Saturday night. With wins in both games, they have clinched a spot in the finals. Because of that, Matthew Tkachuk, Connor Hellebuyck, and Charlie McAvoy will not play against Sweden on Monday.

“Lineup changes for USA tonight against Sweden,” Daily FaceOff's Frank Seravalli reported. “Jake Oettinger starts. Jeremy Swayman backing up. Connor Hellebuyck rests. Chris Kreider in for Matthew Tkachuk. Jake Sanderson in for Charlie McAvoy. All 23 roster players participate in the tournament for the Americans.”

Team USA came into the 4 Nations Face-Off with a great chance to win because they have the best goalie in the world. Hellebuyck won last year's Vezina Trophy and is favored to win this year's too. He has allowed only two goals in the two games so far and will get the nod on Thursday. Keeping him healthy is important for the US to win.

McAvoy was a key part of Team USA's plan to bottle up Connor McDavid on Saturday. If it is Canada on Thursday, they need the Bruins defender to dominate. But keeping Matthew Tkachuk healthy is the most important move Mike Sullivan made before this game.

Team USA needs Matthew Tkachuk to win the 4 Nations Face-Off

Tkachuk did not play for most of the third period against Canada on Saturday night. He started the game with a fight against Brandon Hagel that set the tone. His brother Brady and JT Miller followed up with fights of their own that had the Montreal crowd riled up. If the US wins the 4 Nations Face-Off, Matthew Tkachuk will be a big reason why.

Tkachuk's injury has not been revealed, but keeping him out of the Sweden game to keep him available for the 4 Nations Face-Off final is vital. The Finland game completely changed once the Tkachuk brothers teamed up with Jack Eichel. They need to be together to win Thursday night's game.

There is a chance the USA-Sweden game is completely meaningless for either team. If Canada-Finland ends in regulation, the winner of that game goes to the final. Sweden lost to both of them, which crushed their tiebreakers. If that game goes to overtime, Sweden has to win in regulation to force a USA rematch on Thursday.

Regardless of the outcomes, Team USA will play in the 4 Nations final in front of a raucous Boston crowd on Thursday night. Resting their important players for that game is a smart move by Mike Sullivan.