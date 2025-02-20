The 4 Nations Face-Off championship game between Team USA and Team Canada has everyone talking. With record ratings from Saturday's game in the books, Thursday night is must-watch television. Political unrest between the countries has turned the temperature up even higher. American President Donald Trump called the team before the 4 Nations Face-Off to give some words of encouragement.

Michael Russo, Chris Johnston, Fluto Shinzawa, and Arpon Basu from The Athletic spoke to players and staff members about the call afterward.

“It was a distinct honor,” Team USA head coach Mike Sullivan. “Politics aside, when the president of the United States takes the time to speak to our players, it’s an incredible honor. And I think it’s an indication once again of … the impact that this tournament has had on people in the United States. People are paying attention.”

“I think it was awesome,” US 4 Nations GM Bill Guerin said. “Just wanted to wish us luck. Honestly, that was the gist of it. He just wanted to wish us luck.”

Minnesota Wild defenseman Brock Faber said, “It’s the president of the United States. When you’re a kid, you don’t ever think that’s going to be a possibility. It was really cool.”

Blue Jackets defenseman Zach Werenski said, “I don’t know if it really gives us that much of a boost. We’re pretty jacked up anyway, but I think it’s just one of those things where you’ll look back on it, that you get to have a phone call with the president of the United States, and just a cool moment, for sure.”

Trump's presence has been hanging over the entire tournament. The Montreal crowds booed the Star-Spangled Banner before each of the Team USA games. The Boston crowds responded by booing O Canada on Monday. The 4 Nations title game is on Thursday at 8 p.m.