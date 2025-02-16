What an incredible start to Saturday night's massive 4 Nations tournament game between Team USA and Team Canada at Bell Centre!

You could cut the tension in the building with a knife, starting with more controversial booing of the United States' national anthem. But immediately after the opening face-off at center ice, the physical play kicked into overdrive. First, Matthew Tkachuk fought Brandon Hagel, followed by two more fights in the next literal eight seconds between Brady Tkachuk and Sam Bennett, followed by J.T. Miller against Colton Parayko.

The incredible action caught the attention of former NFL defensive end J.J. Watt, who was on the edge of his seat watching the action unfold. And as he said on his X account, the only thing missing from the game was commentary from Mike “Doc” Emrick.

“4 Nations is the best idea hockey has had in a long time,” he wrote. “Only thing missing is Doc Emrick on the call.”

Emrick, who was active behind the microphone from 1973 to 2020, was inducted into the United States Hockey Hall of Fame in 2011 and also earned “Sportscaster of the Year” honors from Sports Illustrated in 2017.

JJ Watt and countless fans were on the edge of their seats watching the 4 Nations Face-Off

As Brady Tkachuk said, the fights to start the massive 4 Nations tournament game just happened organically.

“Ya know what, I think it just happened pretty organically. Matthew said he wanted to go first and it just happened. It's over and done with now, now there's an opportunity to win the game here.”

Both Tkachuk brothers had a pair of goals in Team USA's convincing 6-1 victory over Team Finland on Thursday.