Team USA head coach Mike Sullivan had a surprising takeaway from the Americans' heartbreaking 3-2 overtime loss to Team Canada in the 4 Nations Face-Off final. The clash of the hockey titans was bound to be classic between the bordering rivals. The Canadians entered this clash for revenge against a Team USA squad that beat them earlier in the competition.

Unfortunately, the USA's northern neighbors got their revenge in a thrilling final. Fittingly, Connor McDavid, who has been the face of the NHL for years, scored the game-winning goal to lift the 4 Nations Trophy. Canadian superstar centre Nathan MacKinnon was named MVP of the inaugural tournament.

Despite the heartbreaking loss, Sullivan, who also serves as head coach of the Pittsburgh Penguins, gave a quick, eye-opening take on this result and the overall experience for the Americans.

“I think these guys inspired the next generation.”

The 4 Nations Face-Off was a win all-around for the sport of hockey

Sullivan's statements reflect the massive success of this tournament. The 4 Nation Face-Off brought a passion into international hockey that is usually only seen at the Winter Olympics. It is crazy that this happened during the NHL All-Star break, which is usually a very low-key time of the year for the players. Instead, NHL professionals from the four best hockey nations in the world took part in a special event over eight days.

Team USA's Matthew Tkachuk revealed how important this final was for him and his teammates. Unfortunately, the star forward was severely compromised with an injury heading into this clash with Team Canada. Matthew's younger brother, Brady, however, was able to fend off an illness to make a huge impact on this game. The four-time All-Star scored toward the end of the first period to tie the final at 1-1.

The Americans took the lead shortly after in the second period before Canada made it 2-2 before the third period. After that, the rest of this game was an exercise in tension and stamina for hockey fans worldwide. In addition to Tkakuk's effort, another standout player from this classic was Team USA captain Auston Matthews. The 27-year-old center had two assists in this clash.

Overall, Thursday night was quite the showing for viewers inside and outside of T.D. Bank Garden. And Mike Sullivan is right. While the final was not a win for Team USA, it was a victory for the growth and popularity of the sport of hockey in the US. Which was one of the reasons the NHL came up with this idea in the first place. Mission accomplished