The 4 Nations Final between Team USA and Team Canada is approaching on Thursday night. It's one of the most anticipated games of hockey in recent memory. And it will certainly be a challenge for both nations involved. Canadian star Brad Marchand knows the challenge ahead. In fact, he believes this is the toughest test of his career.

Marchand spoke with the media ahead of the 4 Nations Final. The Boston Bruins captain figures to be a major part of his team's effort on Thursday night. The future Hall of Famer has played a ton of talented teams throughout his career. However, he believes this current American squad is the best he's faced to this point.

“They’re by far the best that I’ve played. No disrespect to the previous teams, but the way the game has evolved the past 10 years, some of the players on their team will be some of the best players to ever play the game of hockey. They embody a team that competes at the highest level. They have everything,” the Team Canada star said, via Sportsnet's Eric Engels.

Brad Marchand, Team Canada have score to settle in 4 Nations Final

Things settled down from there, and the teams began playing hockey. Canada struck first thanks to the one and only Connor McDavid. McDavid used his speed to get past the American defense and roof one over Connor Hellebuyck in the first period.

However, this lead did not last long. American forward Jake Guentzel fired a shot on goal that went through Jordan Binnington's five-hole. This tied the game at one goal apiece heading into the locker room.

In the second period, the Americans broke through for good. Dylan Larkin brought the puck up the ice after a Team Canada turnover. He took a shot and did not miss. Larkin's goal gave his country a 2-1 lead, and Team USA eventually won 3-1 after Larkin found Guentzel for an empty net goal.

Team Canada is hoping to avenge their loss on home ice on Thursday. And the most fitting revenge is to take down their bitter rivals on their home soil. No matter the result, this is shaping up to be an exciting 4 Nations Final showdown.