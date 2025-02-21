It was a brutal loss for Team USA at the 4 Nations Final on Thursday night. The Americans had a 2-1 lead in the second period and seemed to have control of the game. However, Connor McDavid scored the overtime winner for Team Canada to end the tournament. Team USA played without stars Matthew Tkachuk and Jack Hughes. But Canada certainly brought their A-game on Thursday.

Tkachuk did not play for the Americans in the 4 Nations Final. However, his brother Brady Tkachuk did. Brady scored the first goal for the Stars and Stripes on Thursday in Boston. After the game, he provided an update on his brother's condition. And the update was certainly less than ideal for Matthew's team, the Florida Panthers.

“Obviously he battles through absolutely everything, and, yeah, I don't think it's too good. I guess we'll have to wait and see what ends up happening, but I know he was really disappointed,” Brady Tkachuk said, via The Athletic's Michael Russo.

Matthew, Brady Tkachuk starred at 4 Nations with Team USA

The Tkachuk brothers teaming up was a major storyline entering the 4 Nations tournament. They have both emerged as two of the best players in the NHL. Matthew Tkachuk has won a Stanley Cup with the Florida Panthers already. And Brady Tkachuk is a star with the Ottawa Senators at this time.

At the 4 Nations, they showed their skill. Both brothers scored two goals each in Team USA's opening contest against Team Finland. Three of these goals came within the third period, as well. The Americans defeated the Finns 6-1 thanks to their efforts.

Neither brother scored in the first meeting with Team Canada. Matthew Tkachuk suffered his injury in the third period of that contest. Brady Tkachuk also picked up an injury early against Team Sweden on Monday.

Despite the injuries, both players showed they were elite talents at the NHL level. And they created big moments for the Americans during the 4 Nations tournament. They must be favorites to make the Team USA roster for the Olympic Games in Milan in 2026.