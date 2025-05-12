The Dallas Stars have taken a 2-1 series lead over the Winnipeg Jets in the second round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Connor Hellebuyck's playoff struggles have been well documented and continued against Dallas. He struggled in Game 1 and Game 3, and the Jets lost both. The Stars have been backstopped by Jake Oettinger, who continues to shine as his career continues. The Athletic's Mark Lazerus says that Team USA should look to make a goalie change ahead of the 2026 Olympics.

“Oettinger is the U.S. backup. But he shouldn’t be. It’s becoming clearer every day that Oettinger should be the Americans’ choice in goal next February at the Milan Olympics. Hellebuyck might be the best goalie in the world, but Oettinger’s the one you can trust when it matters most,” Lazerus argued.

There is no doubt who the best goalie in the world is. Hellebuyck is about to win his third Vezina Trophy, awarded to the top goalie in a given season, in six years. Oettinger has never finished better than fifth in Vezina voting and is not a nominee this year.

But in the playoffs, Oettinger has outshone Hellebuyck. When Team USA has to make its decision in Italy, it may be tougher than it was in Montreal last February.

Team USA got the good version of Connor Hellebuyck in 2025

The 4 Nations Face-Off, which took place in February 2025, was the first international best-on-best tournament in nine years. That gave fans a chance to see many of the league's best players in their country's colors for the first time. That included almost all of the goalies, especially Hellebuyck. After his 5.23 goals-against average in the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs, there were concerns.

Hellebuyck was sensational for Team USA, winning two of his three starts. In those three games, he allowed only five goals and made 69 saves. Of all multi-game starters, he led the tournament in save percentage and goals-against average. Even though he got beaten by Connor McDavid in overtime of the title game, he was more than good enough for Team USA to win that game.

But the noise is getting louder with the passing game. In his playoff career, Hellebuyck has a .902 save percentage in 55 games. In his regular season career, he has a .918 save percentage in 568 games. His floor is historically high in the playoffs and falls out once spring comes. That could lead to Oettinger playing for Team USA when they head to Italy in February.