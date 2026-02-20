There is little doubt that women's hockey has become one of the most exciting sports in the Milan Winter Olympics, and it will be difficult for any of the sports to top the finish of the Team USA 2-1 overtime victory over archrival Canada that brought the Americans the gold medal in their sport.

Wayne Gretzky on the growth of women's hockey: "One of the things I'm most proud of, and didn't even come from me, but my dad was a big believer in women's sports. And he had one of the very first women's hockey tournaments in Brantford, Ontario, way back in the mid-80s." pic.twitter.com/1EH6W0nAAO — Scott Robertson (@sarobertsonca) February 19, 2026

It took a late tying goal by Hilary Knight to send the game to the extra session while Megan Keller won the game with a slick backhand shot past Canadian goalie Ann-Renée Desbiens. That dramatic shot was the tournament's golden goal and it gave the United States their 3rd gold medal in women's hockey. Canada has won the other 5 gold medals that have been awarded in the sport.

Article Continues Below

While his native country could not hold on to a late lead, the sport's all-time leading scorer is a big supporter of women's hockey. Wayne Gretzky said he has seen tremendous growth in women's sports including golf, tennis and hockey, and he thinks those sports will only get bigger.

Gretzky said he is a huge women's sports fan and he believes that some of the top players are fantastic athletes. He also credited his late father, Walter Gretzky, for providing him with a love of women's sports.

“One of the things I'm most proud of, and didn't even come from me, but my dad was a big believer in women's sports,” Gretzky explained. “And he had one of the very first women's hockey tournaments in Brantford, Ontario, way back in the mid-80s.”