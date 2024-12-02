Brady Tkachuk and the Ottawa Senators entered the 2024-25 NHL season eyeing a playoff push. To achieve this aim, the Senators made a massive change behind the bench over the summer. And new coach Travis Green instilled confidence in the current group. It seemed as if things were looking up, but after Sunday's loss to the Anaheim Ducks, things are looking rather bleak.

Tkachuk scored two of Ottawa's three goals on Sunday night in Anaheim. In the end, however, it was the hosting Ducks who secured a 4-3 shootout win at the Honda Center. This game marks the ninth loss Ottawa has suffered in their last 13 games, including seven of their last nine.

Tkachuk is not interested in finding moral victories in this latest defeat. “At this point, all we care about is winning and whatever it takes to win. We have full belief in this group that things are going to turn for us, and it's just time to dig in and dig deep. The answer's in that room and we're going to find it and be the best versions of ourselves when we do,” the Senators captain said after Sunday's game, via NHL.com.

The Senators are trending in the wrong direction

Brady Tkachuk leads a core that many have waited to truly break out. The Senators have a lot of talent on their roster despite their 10-12-2 record. Jake Sanderson and Tim Stutzle are two of the best young players in the NHL. And the likes of Tkachuk, Drake Batherson, and Josh Norris provide star power.

Unfortunately, it just has not worked out for Ottawa quite yet. The Senators did get off to a fine start in 2024-25, winning four of their six games. But things have gone downhill from there, as they are 6-10-2 in the following 18 games.

Standings-wise, the Senators are still able to contend in the Atlantic Division. Ottawa is seventh in the division, three points clear of the Montreal Canadiens. However, only five points separate the Senators from the Boston Bruins in third place. They face an uphill climb, but the climb is not an impossible one for Ottawa.

Ottawa is going through a rough patch without a doubt. But they should have opportunities to right the ship before the playoff race heats up. In the interim, they get a few days off. Their next contest comes on Thursday when they place host to their hated Atlantic Division rival Detroit Red Wings at home.