The San Jose Sharks have watched Macklin Celebrini thrive during the 2025-26 season. The former first overall pick has become one of the best players in the world before even turning 20 years old. Celebrini is a legitimate candidate for the Hart Trophy as NHL MVP. On Monday, he put a stamp on his candidacy.

San Jose is playing host to the St. Louis Blues on Monday. During the first period, San Jose worked the puck in the offensive zone on the power play. The puck found Celebrini's stick, and he buried a shot to give his team the lead. This goal also represented his 100th point of the season.

CELEBRINI NOTCHES HIS 100TH POINT OF THE SEASON 🔥 pic.twitter.com/n7XAyyFQfh — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) March 31, 2026

Celebrini has had a major impact on this game, as well. Before the goal shown above, he provided an assist on Alexander Wennberg's power play marker to tie the game. Later on, the Sharks superstar scored again, giving San Jose a 3-2 lead at the end of the first period.

Celebrini's rise is a remarkable one for someone his age. His play earned him the right to represent Team Canada at the Winter Olympics alongside stars such as Nathan MacKinnon and Connor McDavid. And he didn't look out of place in the slightest. The Vancouver native scored 14 points in nine games during the tournament as Canada won the Silver medal.

The Sharks are currently unlikely to make the Stanley Cup Playoffs. However, with Celebrini leading the way, postseason hockey certainly seems to be in San Jose's future. How the 19-year-old ends the season after reaching 100 points will certainly be fascinating to see.