The San Jose Sharks are pushing for their first Stanley Cup Playoffs berth since 2019 on the back of Macklin Celebrini. The 19-year-old has 101 points in 72 games, 50 more points than any of his teammates. Even with some recent struggles, they have a chance to make the playoffs with ten games to play. What is the Sharks' dream scenario for the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs?

The Western Conference playoff race is all focused on the final Wild Card spot. There are five teams within four points of the Nashville Predators, who enter April holding down the spot with 77 points. That includes the Sharks, who are two points back with two games in hand. Of all six teams pushing for the one spot, San Jose has played the fewest number of games.

The ultimate dream scenario for the Sharks is somehow catching the Vegas Golden Knights for the final Pacific Division spot. Even though that would mean a date with the Edmonton Oilers, it is better than the alternative. But they are facing a seven-point deficit with ten games to play, which is a tall hill to climb. Plus, the Los Angeles Kings are between the teams.

So the realistic dream for the Sharks is just to get in. They are unlikely to catch the Golden Knights or the Utah Mammoth for the top Wild Card spot. Emerging from this crowded field as the final playoff team would be great for the development of all of their young stars, specifically Celebrini.

If the Sharks do end up in the final playoff spot, they would likely face the Colorado Avalanche. That group will respect Celebrini's game after Nathan MacKinnon and Cale Makar played with him at the Olympics. But it will be an impossibly tough matchup. As long as the Sharks learn the right lessons, this is a dream scenario.

This offseason is still vital for the Sharks

If the Sharks do make the playoffs, they cannot assume that their team is ready to compete with the Western Conference's best. Their defensive core is not strong, and they need depth to support Celebrini. This year's Pacific Division is historically weak, and San Jose may benefit. But that does not mean they are true Stanley Cup contenders.

That is not to say that the Sharks and their fans should not be rooting for them to make the playoffs. It was a long and brutal rebuild that landed them one of the best prospects to hit the scene in years. Celebrating this incredible Celebrini season with a few home playoff games is great for the team and their fans. But sometimes, teams will take their appearance in the playoffs as a sign that their team is built perfectly, which could not be further from the truth.

The Sharks need a defenseman in their prospect pool to truly start putting together their core for the long-term. They lost the NHL Draft Lottery for Matthew Schaefer last year, but did land Michael Misa to bolster their forward core. They will have the cap space to add defense in free agency and have plenty of picks and prospects to trade if that is the direction they want to go.

Another reason Sharks fans should want them to make the playoffs is a potential Celebrini MVP candidacy. The voters are unlikely to reward someone whose team misses the playoffs, but Celebrini deserves the votes if they make the postseason. Could he win an MVP at 19 years old, just like Connor McDavid and Sidney Crosby did? Maybe, but they have to clinch a spot first.

The Sharks continue their playoff push on Wednesday against the Anaheim Ducks.