The Vancouver Canucks are getting dealt a tough blow, regarding the health of goaltender Thatcher Demko. Demko is going to miss the rest of the season after needing surgery, per NHL.com. He is dealing with a hip injury.

“After consulting with our team doctors and outside specialists, Thatcher Demko will be shut down for the rest of the year,” Canucks general manager Patrik Allvin said Tuesday, per the outlet. “Thatcher will undergo surgery next week for an injury unrelated to the one that kept him out of action last season. Following his rehab, he will be ready for the start of training camp in September.”

Demko hasn't played for Vancouver since January 10. The goalie posted a .897 save percentage this year and a shutout in 20 game appearances.

“It's always tough news,” Canucks defenseman Tyler Myers said. “It's definitely not what he was hoping for this season, but given our position right now, I think it's a great time to take care of things and come in next year feeling good and that's a big reason why I say in a lot of ways, I'm just happy for him to have that opportunity.”

The Canucks are going through a rough year, with a 17-30-5 record.

Canucks will have to regroup after Thatcher Demko injury

Article Continues Below

Vancouver is expected to now go with Kevin Lankinen as the starting goaltender, following the loss of Demko. This season, Lankinen has appeared in 28 games with seven victories.

The Canucks have been decimated with injuries this season. As a result, the club has struggled to pick up points. Vancouver has now lost 13 of their last 14 games.

Demko's teammates hope he heals up quickly.

“You want ‘Demmer' in the lineup, but I think it's a good opportunity for him to get himself to 100 percent, come in ready next year, and he's going to have the time that I think he hasn't had in the past to do that,” Myers said. “So, in a lot of ways, I'm happy for him. I know it's tough, but I'm excited for what's going to come out of it.”

Vancouver next plays the San Jose Sharks Tuesday night.