It has been a struggle for the Vancouver Canucks in the 2025-26 NHL regular season, and it just got worse for them following the latest injury update on one of their defensemen.

During last Sunday's game at home against the Pittsburgh Penguins at Rogers Arena in Vancouver, defenseman Zeev Buium got hit in the face by a puck in the opening period, and while he was able to return to the contest with a bubble visor, he is now going to be sidelined for some time after being placed by the Canucks on the injured reserve, according to Iain MacIntyre of Sportsnet.

“Adam Foote said Zeev Buium has a broken bone near his cheek after being hit by the puck on Sunday. Surgery has not been ruled out, but D-man will likely be out until after the Olympic break,” MacIntyre shared via a social media post on X, formerly Twitter, on Tuesday.

Buium is among the latest names on Vancouver's roster to be forced out of action due to injury. Apart from the 20-year-old blueliner, goalie Thatcher Demko, defenseman Derek Forbort and center Marco Rossi are also on the injured list. In addition, forward Brock Boeser has been added to the injured list as well after catching an elbow to the head very late in the third period of the Canucks' 3-2 loss to the visiting Penguins.

Selected by the Canucks 12th overall in the 2024 NHL Draft, the San Diego, California-native Buium has two goals and four assists for six points through 20 games played this season.

So far in the campaign, the Canucks are just 17-30-5 for 39 points — the fewest in the entire NHL.