The Vancouver Canucks are going nowhere in the 2025-26 NHL regular season. Through 52 games played, the Canucks are just 17-30-5 for 39 points. That's the worst record thus far in the league this season, and it is not even close.

As such, Vancouver is being drummed up as among the teams to watch out for heading into the NHL trade deadline in several weeks, with veteran forward Evander Kane reportedly already being shopped by the team.

To that end, the Canucks have already given Kane's camp the green light to help out in finding a way out of Vancouver for him, according to Rick Dhaliwal of CHEK TV.

“Evander Kane's agent Dan Milstein has been given permission to help facilitate a trade for his client,” Dhaliwal shared on Tuesday via a social media post on X, formerly Twitter.

It is unclear at the moment whether Kane is on the verge of actually being traded weeks away from the deadline, but the Canucks enlisting his agent's help seems like a move to expedite the process.

The 34-year-old Kane was acquired by the Canucks in June 2025 via a trade with the Edmonton Oilers in exchange for a fourth-rounder in the 2025 NHL Draft. He signed a four-year, $20.5 million contract extension with Edmonton in 2022, a deal that will expire in the summer, making him an intriguing target ahead of the trade deadline.

In his first 51 games with the Canucks in the 2025-26 campaign, Kane has collected a total of nine goals to go with 15 assists for 24 points. A first-round pick by the Atlanta Thrashers in the 2009 NHL Draft, Kane is still someone who could shore up a team's offense, while providing a veteran presence on the ice.