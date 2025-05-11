May 11, 2025 at 10:16 AM ET

The Vegas Golden Knights got exactly what they needed in Game 3 on Saturday night. Vegas entered Game 3 down 0-2 against Edmonton, knowing that a loss would be catastrophic. The Golden Knights pulled off an improbable win thanks to a last-second goal by Reilly Smith.

Smith scored the game-winning goal for the Golden Knights with less than a second (0.4 seconds) left on the clock. Thanks to some help by Oilers superstar Leon Draisaitl. Draisaitl tried to deflect Smith's shot, but instead tipped it into the net.

Smith gave this thoughts on that clutch play after the game.

“Honestly, I've seen [Vegas forward William Karlsson] use that play a few times where he forechecks and spins it out in front of the net, jumping off the bench,” Smith said. “I think there was around seven seconds. I just tried. And being first on it. … So I thought there was a chance. And once it popped out, I saw a lot of guys sell out. So I just hope that I had enough time to kind of pump-fake and find a lane and, you know, worked out.”

Smith's goal was the third-latest regulation game-winning goal in NHL playoff history according to Elliotte Friedman.

The Golden Knights know that they narrowly saved their series with Saturday's improbably victory.

“Big win for our team,” Smith concluded. “We need to use the momentum in front of us to push forward but focus one game at a time. That's kind of always been the mindset for this group. We have a lot of resiliency. So as long as you focus on that next game and get a little bit better every night.”

Oilers' Leon Draisaitl gets brutally honest on ‘unlocky' own goal in Golden Knights Game 3 victory

Draisaitl knows that his mistake in Game 3 could have massive implications for the rest of the series.

Edmonton's superstar explained what happened during the crucial play in an interview after the game.

“We didn't sort it out very well to let the puck get into the slot. After that, it's unlucky, it's unfortunate,” Draisaitl said. “It goes off my stick, and I'm just trying to keep it out of the net. It's just a bad bounce.”

Vegas has a chance to make Edmonton pay dearly for Draisaitl's mistake if they can tie up the series in Game 4.

The Golden Knights will try to keep this momentum rolling into Game 4 on Monday night.