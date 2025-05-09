ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Vegas Golden Knights look to avoid a 0-3 hole as they head to Alberta to face the Edmonton Oilers in Game 3 of the Second Round. The vibes are good in Edmonton as we continue our Stanley Cup Playoffs odds series with a Golden Knights-Oilers Game 3 prediction and pick.

The Oilers won an overtime thriller, beating the Golden Knights 5-4 in overtime. Despite a back-and-forth game that saw the Golden Knights dominate the contest, the Oilers emerged thanks to a non-call, which led to a breakaway, and a Leon Draisaitl game-winner.

Here are the Golden Knights-Oilers Game 3 Stanley Cup Playoffs odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Stanley Cup Playoffs Odds: Golden Knights-Oilers Game 3 Odds

Vegas Golden Knights: +1.5 (-230)

Moneyline: +102

Edmonton Oilers: -1.5 (+184)

Moneyline: -122

Over: 6.5 (-128)

Under: 6.5 (+104)

How To Watch Golden Knights vs. Oilers Stanley Cup Playoffs

Time: 9 PM ET/6 PM PT

TV: TNT, Max, truTV, TVAS

*Watch NHL games LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why the Golden Knights Will Cover the Spread/Win

The Golden Knights fired 32 shots at the net, and were dominating possesison time, highlighting their ability to control the puck. Additionally, they won 57 percent of the faceoffs and went 2 for 4 on the power play. But it was not enough in a game where a simple mistake and wrong positioning cost them dearly.

Alex Pietrangelo returned from injury and contributed immediately with a goal and an assist. Meanwhile, Victor Olofsson was amazing all night, with two goals and an assist. Jack Eichel was excellent with three helpers. Likewise, Mark Stone added two assists to help the Knights thrive. Yet, despite all this, the Golden Knights fell in overtime, and a lot of it had to do with their miscues and errors that led to Edmonton oppoprtunities.

Adin Hill did the best he could, but still allowed five goals on 37 shots. While the defense shut down all three Edmonton power-play chances, including a five-minute major, it clearly wore them out as the extra session continued. The Knights laid out 30 hits and blocked 24 shots. However, all that effort went for naught as Eichel could not contain one of the best players in the world on a rush that ultimately led to the game-winning goal.

The Golden Knights will cover the spread if they can continue to get good scoring chances on the rush, and convert on their power-play chances. Then, they must do a better job of containing the best two players in the game.

Why the Oilers Will Cover the Spread/Win

Connor McDavid set up the game-winning goal after being relatively quiet all night. Overall, he played poorly for majority of the night but everyone knew it was a matter of time. After flailing on his passes, and shots, throughout three power-play chances, McDavid redeemed himself by getting the puck past Eichel and into the hands of Draisaitl, who flipped it past Hill for the game-winning goal.

After mustering just five shots after the first period, the Oilers finished with 37. Yes, their power play was awful, going 0 for 3, including a whiff on a five-minute major. They struggled in the faceoff circle, winning just 43 percent. However, they still made up for it by batting down rebound chances and putting these pucks into the back of the net.

Calvin Pickard made 28 saves while allowing four goals and surviving an injury scare. Notably, he did just enough to help the Oilers win, even after the defense went 2 for 4 on the penalty kill. The Oilers also laid out 26 hits and blocked 29 shots in front of him, continuing their efficieint play throughout the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

The Oilers will cover the spread if McDavid and Draisiatl find better opportunities while Evander Kane and Zach Hyman continue to convert on their chances. Then, they need the defense to remain vigilant and prevent the Golden Knights from getting good shooting lanes.

Final Golden Knights-Oilers Game 3 Prediction & Pick

Teams that lose their first two games at home don't generally win the series. In fact, it has happened just twice, and has not happened since 2017. Notably, the Anaheim Ducks won Game 3 in that series. It is such a rarity, and usually signals the end for the team it happens to.

The Golden Knights have trailed 2-0 just one time, in the 2021 Stanley Cup Playoffs, when they lost the first two games in Denver before rallying to beat the Colorado Avalanche in six games. As stated, the Oilers have been in this position before, winning the first two games on the road in 2017, before losing Game 3 at home, before eventually succumbing to the Ducks in seven games. I think the Oilers are a great team. However, I also believe the Golden Knights will be desperate, and that desperation will help them keep it close.

Final Golden Knights-Oilers Game 3 Prediction & Pick: Vegas Golden Knights: +1.5 (-230)