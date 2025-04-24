Two Washington pro stars got together Wednesday night for a memorable photo that must have left D.C. fans hyped. Following the Washington Capitals' 3-1 win in Game 2 of their first-round series in the Stanley Cup Playoffs at home against the visiting Montreal Canadiens, Caps superstar Alex Ovechkin and Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels posed for a great photo in the locker room.

Daniels even left the building with a cool gift from “The Great Eight,” which was a signed hockey stick from the NHL's all-time goals leader himself.

That photo, without much surprise, captured the attention of fans online.

“wow two goats in one picture,” said a fan on X.

Another one said: “Oh look, it's the best picture of all time”

From a commenter: “D.C. sports are SO back .. ”

“My emotions are based solely on how good these two guys are at their job,” a social media user posted.

Via a different commenter: “I hope this is a passing of the torch and Daniels becomes DCs next sports legend.”

Daniels, who watched the Capitals game with fellow Washington QBs Marcus Mariota and Sam Hartman, must be feeling inspired by the season his hockey brethren in DC are having. The former LSU Tigers star signal-caller is coming off a sensational rookie season in the NFL, throwing for 3,568 passing yards and 25 touchdowns while leading the Commanders to wins against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Detroit Lions in the NFL playoffs.

Although Ovechkin didn't score a goal or record a point in Game 2 of the Canadiens series, he was the star in Game 1, where he found the back of the net twice, including in overtime for the first-ever playoff overtime winner of his career.

In Game 2, the Caps leaned on the exceptional performance in front of the net of goalie Logan Thompson, who turned away 25 of 26 shots on goal from Montreal. The Habs also got a solid night from their goalie, Sam Montembeault, who had 29 saves, but the game belonged to Washington.

After Christian Dvorak put the Canadiens ahead with the game's first goal, Connor McMichael and Dylan Strome scored back-to-back goals just a minute apart in the second period. McMichael added another goal to his name in the contest when he scored on an empty-netter late in the regulation.

The Capitals, who are looking to win their second Stanley Cup in the Ovechkin era, will shoot for a 3-o series lead against the Canadiens on Friday at Bell Centre in Montreal.