The Washington Capitals came away with a 3-2 overtime victory over the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday, and for goaltender Charlie Lindgren, there was some extra motivation due to the recent trade of his brother, defenseman Ryan Lindgren, from New York to the Colorado Avalanche.

“It felt good to get a win for my brother and, obviously, for the team here,” Charlie Lindgren said, via Bailey Johnson of The Washington Post. “My brother laid it on the line every single night for this team. He loved being a Ranger, loved the group over there. I know for a fact they're definitely going to miss him. There's going to be a big hole back there.”

Ryan Lindgren was a very good defenseman in his time with the Rangers, but over the last two seasons, his level of play had declined. Ultimately, Rangers president Chris Drury decided it was time to move on as part of a retooling that has taken place during this season. Lindgren, along with Jimmy Vesey, joined Jacob Trouba and Kaapo Kakko as players who were shipped out, with JT Miller being the big acquisition for the Rangers.

The Capitals, meanwhile, have had a resurgent season and sit atop the Eastern Conference. The game on Wednesday was more important for the Rangers, who are in a dead heat with many other teams for a wild card spot in the Eastern Conference playoffs, but the Capitals are looking to close the season strong as well. Alex Ovechkin tied the game, and Tom Wilson won it in overtime. Washington is tied with the Winnipeg Jets for the most points in the NHL, and winning the President's Trophy would secure home-ice advantage throughout the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

The Capitals are in a great spot, and it will be interesting to see if they get any reinforcements ahead of Friday's NHL Trade Deadline.