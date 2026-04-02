The Washington Capitals are making a late push to the playoffs with three consecutive wins, sitting just three points back of the second wild card position. However, it won't get any easier for the Capitals to make up that ground with Aliaksei Protas out of the lineup with an undisclosed injury. After missing Tuesday night's win over the Philadelphia Flyers, the Belarusian forward will also miss Thursday's game against the New Jersey Devils, according to NHL.com.

“Aliaksei Protas (upper body) is day to day and won't travel with the Capitals for their game at the New Jersey Devils on Thursday (7:30 p.m. ET; HULU, ESPN+). The forward did not play in a 6-4 loss at the Philadelphia Flyers on Tuesday after he was injured in a collision with former teammate Nic Dowd in the first period of a 5-4 shootout win at the Vegas Golden Knights on Saturday,” the league's news and notes report stated.

The power forward had a slight dropoff from a career year in 2024-25 when he recorded 66 points in 76 games. Through 70 games this season, Protas has just 47 points. He has been a mainstay in the Capitals' lineup for most of the past three seasons, and his departure leaves a massive hole in the lineup, both in size and ability.

The Capitals are surging toward a playoff spot with the uncertain future of captain Alex Ovechkin. The team might be able to get past Protas' absence against the Devils, but head coach Spencer Carbery will be hopeful of getting the forward back for a huge game against the Buffalo Sabers on Saturday.