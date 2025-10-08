The Winnipeg Jets are defending their Presidents' Trophy win as the top regular-season team as the 2025-26 campaign begins. After Connor Hellebuyck's MVP season, they have playoff expectations once again. And an offseason question left lingering could be answered in the coming days. Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman reported that the Jets are closing in on a contract extension with Kyle Connor.

“Hearing Jets and Kyle Connor have made progress on a long-term extension. Team opens Thursday and everyone working to close it beforehand,” Friedman reported. “Expecting AAV will be in the 12s. Big for team and player to get it done.”

The Jets lost Nikolaj Ehlers in free agency to the Carolina Hurricanes, which hurt their scoring touch. Connor led the team with 41 goals and 97 points, so they could not afford to lose him, too. With days to go before the season begins, the Jets appear to have locked up their top scorer.

The Jets are in the loaded Central Division, but have the goalie and defensive prowess to hang with their competition. Connor and Mark Schiefele are key to the offense, which does not need to be the greatest in the league to win games. But without them, the Jets would be wasting Hellebuyck's prime.

Once Connor's contract extension becomes official, the Jets will have two more key deals to hand out before next summer. Cole Perfetti will be a restricted free agent, which should not be a problem for Winnipeg to negotiate. Captain Adam Lowry is hitting unrestricted free agency and is the last original Jet on the team.

The Jets open the 2025-26 season at home on Thursday at 7:00 p.m. Central against the Dallas Stars. It was the Stars that eliminated the Jets in the second round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Can they get a bit of revenge on opening night? And will Kyle Connor do it with a thicker wallet?