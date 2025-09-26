The second iteration of the Winnipeg Jets has only been around for 14 seasons. The Atlanta Thrashers moved after 11 seasons of their own, and the combined history has not led to much team success. With the Jets represented by Blake Wheeler and the Thrashers by Ilya Kovalchuk, good players are up and down the Top 10 list despite their murky past and uncertain future in Winnipeg.

Greatest Jets player of all time: Connor Hellebuyck

The Jets' competitive window in the 2010s and early 2020s was defined by Connor Hellebuyck. Considered one of the best goalies in the world, Hellebuyck gives the Jets a chance to win every game, even when the team is not very good. He will help the Jets and Team USA in international competitions for the remainder of the decade.

Hellebuyck is coming off his best season when he led the Jets to the best record in the NHL and the best regular season in team history. He won the Hart Memorial Trophy for the NHL's most valuable player along with the Vezina Trophy for the best goalie and the Jennings Trophy for allowing the fewest goals per game.

Hellebuyck decided to stay in Winnipeg before the 2023 season. He will be a Jet through 2031 and will keep the competitive window cracked open through then. Hellebuyck is a four-time All-Star and three-time Vezina Trophy winner, including the last two.

#2 Blake Wheeler

Blake Wheeler tops the franchise leaderboard in games played, assists, and points and was the captain for six seasons. He was traded to the Thrashers just before they left Atlanta and immediately became a star in Winnipeg.

Wheeler officially announced his retirement in July. He was on the New York Rangers for 2024-25 before his regular season ended with a leg injury and only played one playoff game. Wheeler should have his number retired by the Jets but is not likely to make the Hall of Fame.

#3: Ilya Kovalchuk

From a Winnipeg star to Atlanta's star, Ilya Kovalchuk still leads the franchise in goals scored. He spent his first eight seasons with the Thrashers, scoring 615 points in 594 games before signing the controversial contract with the New Jersey Devils. If he stayed with the Thrashers, he would have been the face of the franchise in either Atlanta or Winnipeg. He did not, which puts him at three.

Kovalchuk was a onetime All-Star and a Rocket Richard winner for most goals scored with the Thrashers. He came in second in the Calder Trophy race to his teammate Dany Heatley, who is three years older than him. While no Hall of Fame or number retirement is coming for Kovalchuk, he is still the third-best player in franchise history.

#4: Mark Scheifele

Another active player, Mark Scheifele comes in fourth place. He is the franchise leader in goals scored. He signed a massive contract extension with the Jets and, assuming he stays healthy, will become the franchise leader in games played, assists, and points. Scheifele is an alternate captain and a consistent top scorer for the team.

He very well could have his number retired by the Jets when all is said and done. Many thought he would be traded before the 2023 season, but he and Hellebuyck decided to stay. The end of Scheifele's story is not complete, meaning he could climb this list by the end of it.

#5: Bryan Little

Bryan Little was a career Jet/Thrasher and a solid defensive forward throughout his career. He ranks in the top five of games played, goals, assists, and points in franchise history. Little put up 521 points in 843 games over his 13-year career. He has not played since an injury suffered in 2019 and officially retired in 2024.

With no All-Stars and no major awards, Little is not a candidate for a number retirement or the Hall of Fame. He was a key part of the original Jets team, having spent four years with the Thrashers.

#6: Kyle Connor

Another current Jet, Kyle Connor is a sharpshooter who has been a 30-goal guy for his entire career. Outside of the 56-game COVID season, Connor has scored 30 in all of his full seasons. He is already third on the franchise career goals chart and fourth in points.

Article Continues Below

Connor has one year remaining on his current contract. The Jets should make every effort to keep Connor but could also get tremendous value for him if they decide to trade him.

#7: Toby Enstrom

The first defenseman on the board, Enstrom manned the blue line for the Jets and Thrashers for all 11 years of his career. A defense-first defenseman, he was a solid enough player for the next player on the list to jump up and produce offensively. While he is not a household name, he was a very important piece of the original Jets teams.

Enstrom finished sixth in Calder Trophy voting in 2007-08 and never contended for any other major awards. No one will confuse him with a Hall of Fame defender, but he was a solid piece for a decade.

#8: Dustin Byfuglien

The bigger star of the two defensemen, Byfuglien made a name for himself on the Chicago Blackhawks' first Stanley Cup run in 2010. He was traded after that run to the Thrashers for the final season in Atlanta. He finished his career in the top ten in Thrashers/Jets history in games played, goals, assists, and points

While he was never an All-Star or an award candidate, he racked up seven 45-point seasons in his nine years with the franchise. He was the offensive engine from the blue line and a solid defender. He was dominant on the Jets' run to the 2018 conference finals, notching 11 assists in 17 games.

#9: Nikolaj Ehlers

Nikolaj Ehlers just signed with the Carolina Hurricanes, but he is one of the greatest Jets ever. He is also in the Top 10 in games played, goals, assists, and points in the regular season. He has struggled in the playoffs, scoring just nine goals in 45 games.

The Athletic's Murat Ates reported back in May that the Jets were shopping Ehlers. They ultimately kept him for their playoff run, but he then left to sign with Carolina.

#10: Adam Lowry

The final member of the list is the current captain, Adam Lowry. Another career Jet, he ranks fourth in games played and has been a solid defense-first forward for all 11 years. He is second in franchise history with 11 short-handed goals.

Lowry finished 10th in the Selke Trophy voting for the top defensive forward this past season. His contribution to the Jets comes entirely on the defensive end, making him a forgettable piece on a playoff roster. Lowry will clog up the middle with the best of them in 2025-26, which is the final year of his contract.