Breakups are never easy, but if there are any words of consolation that every woman wants to hear after a tough split, it’s got to be Nick Cannon offering to let you have his 13th baby. At least, that’s the logic in Cannon’s mind — after his generous offer on Howard Stern this morning to let Taylor Swift carry his next child after her recent breakup with Joe Alwyn.

Cannon was pressed by Stern if he was done having kids, to which he admitted he wasn’t sure, but that he was presently happy with his brood of a dozen. But Stern persisted, wondering if there was anyone out there who might be willing to make him leave open the possibility of further offspring. At the mention of Taylor Swift being newly single, Cannon immediately jumped in, “Absolutely, I’m in, let’s go! That’s the one!”

Then, to prove he wasn’t just humoring Howard, he went on to list the various reasons why such a pairing made sense.

“First of all, she’s an amazing songwriter, and what I do love about Taylor Swift is the fact that she has been so vulnerable and open with all of her music”.

He further noted the fact that their “numbers”, as in quantity of famous exes, were similar. And just what words would he use to woo the most famous pop star on the planet, you ask? Nick Cannon enacted a possible encounter, saying “Yo, you’ve dated a lot of people in the public eye, so have I, so we probably would really understand each other.”

Now what woman coming off of a tough breakup and in the middle of a world tour wouldn’t swoon at that?