Nick Chubb’s net worth in 2023 is $22 million. Chubb is a professional football player who currently plays for the Cleveland Browns. He’s already a four-time Pro Bowler, despite being in the NFL for only five full years. For this piece, let’s take a look at Nick Chubb’s net worth in 2023.

Nick Chubb was born in Cedartown, Ga. He studied in Cedartown High School where he reportedly represented the school’s varsity teams in track and football. Although Chubb had a respectable high school career in terms of track, he ultimately chose football as his main sport. In terms of football, Chubb wrapped up his high school career with 6,983 yards rushing and 102 touchdowns.

Nick Chubb commits to Georgia

After graduating high school, Chubb decided to play football for the University of Georgia as a four-star prospect. Right from the get-go, Chubb stamped his class in the college football scene. Although he was originally designated to play as a backup, a suspension to NFL running back starter Todd Gurley elevated Georgia’s new recruit to a starter.

Despite being a freshman, Chubb made the most out of the opportunity. He tallied 1,547 rushing yards for the season which was enough for second most in the SEC.

However, Chubb’s shining moment came in the 2014 Belk Bowl against Louisville. He broke a single-bowl-game record with 266 rushing yards en route to Georgia’s 37-14 victory. As a result, Chubb was named the 2014 Belk Bowl MVP. For his outstanding freshman season, Chubb was also named SEC Freshman of the Year while also making the First Team All-SEC.

While Chubb had a promising freshman year, injuries started to hamper his college career. Chubb suffered a grotesque knee injury in 2015 that forced him to miss most of the season. He also sprained his ankle during the 2016 season. Nevertheless, Chubb still managed to make his final mark in college by choosing to return to play for the Bulldogs in the 2017 season.

In his final year, he started all of the team’s 15 games. He accumulated 1,345 rushing yards and a career best 15 touchdowns. Chubb’s efforts helped the Bulldogs clinch a 12-1 record and a SEC championship before Alabama defeated them, 26-23, in overtime. Chubb wrapped up his college career by being named as part of the Second Team All-SEC, as he applied for the 2018 NFL Draft.

Nick Chubb is drafted by the Browns

In the 2018 NFL Draft, the Cleveland Browns selected Chubb with the 35th overall pick in the second round. The Browns wanted to invest in the future of Chubb, as they saw potential in the Georgia standout. Because of this, Chubb agreed to sign a four-year rookie deal that’s worth $7.4 million with a signing bonus of $3.5 million.

Pen to paper. ✍️ @NickChubb21 has signed his rookie contract! Details » https://t.co/7hl5GoYuKb pic.twitter.com/3GBAfgdOEZ — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) June 4, 2018

In his rookie season, Chubb showed his potential for the Browns. He tallied 996 rushing yards and eight touchdowns, as both of which ranked third among rookies. Following his rookie year, Chubb went on to establish himself as one of the best running backs in the NFL. In fact, some would even go on to say that he’s the best.

"I think Nick Chubb is the best running back in the NFL and I don't care who knows it!" — @minakimes pic.twitter.com/7yrlcRZjVd — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) June 22, 2021

Chubb, alongside running back partner Kareem Hunt, formed a dynamic duo in the Browns’ run-oriented offense. While his partnership with Hunt was effective, individually, Chubb is a force to be reckoned with.

Since his sophomore season, Chubb has made three straight appearances in the Pro Bowl. Moreover, he’s accumulated at least 1,000 rushing yards for the past three seasons, which was good enough to finish within the top five in the league. Chubb finished with the second-most rushing yards in 2019 and 2021 with 1,494 and 1,259 respectively.

Given that Chubb makes a case to be the best running back in the NFL, the Browns wanted to extend his stay in Cleveland. As a result, the Browns offered him an extension in July 2021. Thus, Chubb agreed to a lucrative three-year, $36.6 million deal, which will also guarantee him $20 million including a $12 million signing bonus.

Chubb had his best season in 2022 with 1,525 yards and 12 touchdowns. Coming off a career year, big things were expected of Chubb in 2023. However, Chubb suffered a devastating knee injury in a Monday Night Football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers in just the second game of the season and was lost for the remainder of the year.

Nick Chubb's endorsement income

Chubb has put in the work to establish himself in the NFL. With a blossoming NFL career, he’s surely on the right path towards lucrative paydays. However, Chubb has also been doing the work off the field.

Given his popularity in football, Chubb was selected as an endorser for various brands such as Xenith, FedEx, Panini, Chubb Insurance, and Nike. With the help of his marketing agency, Everett Sports Marketing, Chubb also inked a deal with sports water brand, Defiance Fuel.

Nevertheless, were you at all stunned by Nick Chubb’s net worth in 2023?