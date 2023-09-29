The runtime for The Marvels has seemingly been confirmed by AMC Theaters. It means that the film is the shortest in the entire MCU.

AMC Theaters' listing for The Marvels says it has a 105-minute runtime. That beats The Incredible Hulk and Thor: The Dark World's record of a 112-minute runtime.

This revealed runtime is different than the previous rumors. Last month, The Marvels was rumored to have either a 98 or 107-minute runtime. Perhaps the MCU film was still in the editing process while those rumors were being spread.

It will be refreshing to see a shorter MCU film. The two other shortest MCU films, The Incredible Hulk and Thor: The Dark World, were both released early on in the franchise's history. Eternals, Spider-Man: No Way Home, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 were all close to or over two-and-a-half hours.

There have been some MCU films on the shorter side as well. Thor: Love and Thunder was under two hours, while Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania both ran a little over two hours long. It sounds like The Marvels will be a breezy time and get right into the action.

In The Marvels, Carol Danvers (Brie Larson), Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris), and Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani) discover that their powers are entangled. They must team up to figure out why they swap places whenever using their powers. Zawe Ashton plays Dar-Benn, the film's antagonist. Samuel L. Jackson and Park Seo-joon also star in the film.

The Marvels will be released on November 10.