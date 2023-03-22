Nick Lachey, former 98 Degrees band member, has been mandated to attend anger management and Alcoholics Anonymous meetings as a part of the Prefiling Diversion program after he was caught on camera reaching for the phone of a paparazzi woman who was filming him and his wife, Vanessa Lachey.

The incident occurred last year after the couple had a night out at Mastro’s in Beverly Hills, and the woman in question, Jody Santos, was taking photographs of them. Nick Lachey was reportedly outraged and went after her phone. However, he was not charged with misdemeanor assault and battery as he agreed to participate in the Prefiling Diversion program, a program established in 2017.

The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office issued a statement explaining that Mr. Lachey is obliged to participate in anger management classes and Alcoholics Anonymous meetings. If he successfully completes the program, no criminal charges will be filed against him.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The woman, Jody Santos, spoke to Daily Mail about the incident, criticizing Nick Lachey for not apologizing to her. She described the incident as wrong, stating that she was merely taking photographs of him and that he attempted to punch her car window.

Nick Lachey himself addressed the issue on Twitter, where he acknowledged that he overreacted to the situation. He wrote that he had been harassed while walking back to his hotel with his wife and a friend and that he should have known better than to react in that manner. He later clarified that the reports of him being violent or physical were false and that he was merely trying to get the phone out of the woman’s hand.