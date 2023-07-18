Paul Finebaum, known for his outspoken nature, once again shared one of his hot air opinions during SEC Media Days on Monday. When questioned on ESPN's First Take about whether Nick Saban's legacy could be viewed differently if he were to miss this year's College Football Playoff, Finebaum responded with, “I think, yes, you have to.”

Is the Nick Saban, Alabama football dynasty over?

Should the Alabama football team fail to make the College Football Playoff this year, it would mark their second consecutive absence and third overall since the system's inception in 2014. With seven playoff appearances and three national championships, the Crimson Tide have played in 77 percent of the playoffs, according to Sports-Reference.com. This surpasses appearances from the other usual contenders like Georgia (3), Clemson (6), and Ohio State (5), who have also not matched Alabama's national championship victories in that time.

Coming off an unexpectedly underwhelming season, where the Crimson Tide accounted for an unusual two regular-season losses for the first time since 2010, Alabama appeared uncharacteristically flawed, as mentioned by Finebaum. They suffered from a lack of discipline, especially on the defensive side, accumulating an average of 8.3 penalties per game as a team. Not to mention that they were often out coached, with games at home against LSU and on the road against Tennessee being glaring examples of such instances.

So, if it felt unusual, it's because it most certainly was, as no Saban-coached Alabama team has quite performed that way since after he took over the program in 2007. Does that then cause merit for concern for Alabama entering the 2023 season? Does Finebaum have a credible take here, or is it merely just another audacious proclamation on his behalf?

Did last season signal the beginning of the end? Could Alabama be done competing for national championships? Is Saban's legacy on the line this season?

Saban, Alabama football are judged differently

The notion that last season was merely a down year for the Crimson Tide challenges rational thinking, apparently. The fact that an 11-2 record and missing the CFP is considered a disappointment illustrates the extraordinarily high standards set by Saban at Alabama. Not even the likes of other elite schools like Ohio State, Texas, LSU, Michigan or Georgia have the same set of standards.

So, could it be that Saban himself is finding it increasingly challenging to meet the bar he has set within college football? This appears to be Finebaum's implication. No other coach has accomplished what Saban has during his tenure at Alabama. In addition to the three national titles secured under the playoff format, Alabama also won three national championships during the BCS era under Saban. It was those three titles over a seven-year span, beginning with Saban's arrival in Tuscaloosa in 2007, that marked a genesis of change in college football.

In completing such a feat, Saban has not only achieved one particular set of criteria for success but also another, and interestingly, the additional can be attributed to his direct and indirect influence on the sport.

Saban's legacy is set in stone

It is essential to acknowledge the immense influence Saban has had on college football, prompting the sport to revolve and evolve around him — not the other way around. His dominance and impact have been so significant that they played a crucial role in the establishment of the playoff system, with the hopes of aiming to enhance parity and competition in the game. And now he's being judged by it.

While it remains unclear whether Saban actively sought to revolutionize the landscape of college football, his undeniable drive and desire for success have been extensively documented. His remarkable achievements have, in turn, sparked not only an attempted emulation of his methods but also an amending or additional rules in an attempt to curtail his dominance. The CFP expansion, conference realignment, NIL and transfer portal — these are all components to bear at least some influence from Saban.

With that being said, Saban's legacy is undeniably cemented and set in stone, defined by a multitude of extraordinary accomplishments that extend far beyond mere statistics and trophies. Even if his Alabama teams were to consistently miss the College Football Playoff for the remainder of his career, it would have no bearing on his standing as one of the greatest coaches in the history of the sport. This fact would remain unchanged, even in light of the forthcoming expansion of the playoff system.

What's left to say about Alabama?

Although Finebaum is known for making provocative statements, it is surprising to see him critique Saban and Alabama, given his usual favoritism towards the program. So, why now?

Alabama's football program has become somewhat predictable, operating in a continuous cycle of success, where nothing seems to surprise anymore. Over the past 15 years, they have been the epitome of consistency. Consequently, when they suffer two regular-season losses for the first time in over a decade, it becomes a significant event, and the narrative can easily shift towards something like questioning the impact on Saban's legacy.

However, it is safe to say that no reasonable person within the college football realm genuinely believes that missing the CFP would tarnish Saban's legacy. His achievements extend far beyond playoff appearances.