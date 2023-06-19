Alabama football did not make the College Football Playoff last season. The Crimson Tide lost two games on late go-ahead drives, eliminating them from the four-team tournament.

Coach Nick Saban has won three CFP championships since it was introduced in 2014. He said he felt like Alabama should have made the four-team playoff last season.

Via On3's Nick Kosko:

“So, all we do is take the teams that win the most games at the end of the year, put them in the playoffs,” Saban said. “But do you really get the best teams? When they told me that we would be favored against three out of the four teams that got in the playoff, I'm like, ‘Why aren't we in the playoffs?'”

Alabama football lost a game versus then-No. 6 Tennessee on a game-winning field goal. They also lost to then-No. 10 LSU on a go-ahead score from quarterback Jayden Daniels.

Had one of those results been flipped, the Crimson Tide could have been eligible for the tournament. It has typically selected teams with the best records at the end of the year in a major conference, regardless of how difficult their schedule is.

“But I'm not being critical of anybody,” Saban said. “But if you're going to have parity, you have to have a better way of figuring out who has the best teams, not just because you lose two games on the last play of the game.

“That knocks you out when you may be better than somebody else who didn't have the same circumstances that they played.”

Saban and Alabama football will try to get back to the national championship tournament this season.