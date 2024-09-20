There have always been hilarious NBA narratives that are discussed on social media, podcasts, and other places where people have a platform to share their opinions. One of the topics that has been discussed for a while is who is considered a “hooper” when playing basketball. There hasn't been a stern definition of what it means, but Nick Young recently went on X, formerly Twitter, to take a shot at what he thinks.

“A hooper is a dude that play anywhere it dnt matter if its 24 hr fitness or the League they can get a bucket! They can create almost any shot … the NBA wasn’t ready for hoopers, until the analytics came into the game they used to call us bad shot makers,” Young wrote. “And label most hoopers 6 man or call them microwave .. with a green light your favorite player would be scared to guard them..”

It looks as if Young was defining himself as a hooper, and by that definition, he could definitely be in that category. Throughout his career in the NBA, Young was known as a guy that as soon as he got the ball, he was going to get a shot up. He could also get in a rhythm and knock down several shots back-to-back.

Nick Young brings back conversation of hoopers and skilled players

The conversation of who a hooper is has been around for some years, but the question is who people usually say are in that category. One of the players who constantly gets brought up is Kyrie Irving because of how he plays the game and uses his handles to get open.

Back in 2023, Carmelo Anthony did an interview with Complex Sports and talked about skilled NBA players, and he mentioned Irving.

“Speaking on Kyrie, a lot of people may say he’s not the best player but he’s the most skilled. The best player comes with different things. You know what I’m saying? There’s a lot of [sic] that comes with being the best player in the NBA. You got to be one out of 400. Like you put that in perspective[,] and that’s very hard, very difficult,” Anthony said.

There are only players that can be considered hoopers, such as someone like Jamal Crawford, who had a fast handle and got up shots at will. He was also another person who could get hot at any moment, and opposing defenses would not want to deal with that.