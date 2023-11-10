Nicki Minaj opens up on addiction struggle and how she overcame it before fame.

As the release of her highly-anticipated album gets nearer, Nicki Minaj opens up on her past addiction.

In an interview with The Rolling Stone, Minaj candidly reflects on her early career. She recalled a period in Atlanta when she had to use Percocet for menstrual pain.

The queen of rap, then, parallels the experience to her late father's struggles with addiction. “Once an addict, always an addict.”

Addressing the connection between substance abuse and fame, Minaj references iconic figures. Like Michael Jackson, Whitney Houston, and Prince, highlighting the challenges they faced.

In her Vogue cover story, Nicki Minaj discussed her previous addiction to Percocet. "If you’ve ever experienced addiction to anything, which I have, you always have to think twice and three times about the choices that you make.” More: https://t.co/1grplPYIVY pic.twitter.com/UGCgWivTz2 — Rolling Stone (@RollingStone) November 10, 2023

This revelation came to light after she reflected on her past life for her upcoming “Pink Friday 2” album slated for release on her birthday, December 8. “When I look back at a lot of my music, I’m like, Oh, my God, where was the me in it?” she said. “So, for this album, I went back to the old game plan.”

Now, Barbz (her fans) will get to hold this personal piece of Minaj including her struggle with addiction and more from the album.

Besides the past, the interview also touches on Minaj's parenting journey with her husband Kenneth Petty. She revealed that despite challenges, she navigates the uncertainties of parenthood. “There’s no such thing as confidence in parenthood.”

At the moment, Nicki Minaj enjoys her awards from 2023 EMAs. Although canceled by MTV due to global uncertainties, Minaj secured nominations in four categories, winning Best Hip-Hop and Best U.S. Act.

She's also set to perform at the 2023 Jingle Ball next month.