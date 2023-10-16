Ice Spice and her longtime producer/collaborator Riot posted a new installment of Complex digital magazine's GOAT Talk on YouTube Monday, as part of the promotion for the breakout pop/rap star's digital cover profile for the music taste maker.

Among the many revelations shared were their thoughts on the GOAT albums of all time. “I know yours, I feel like I know yours,” Ice Spice told a surprised Riot, who quickly questioned “What?” Graduation by Kanye West, Ice Spice declared, and Riot agreed (though after some careful consideration).

“Okay, that was, either Graduation or, um…” then after thinking it over for a beat, “yeah, Graduation.”

“That's a GOATed album,” Ice Spice agreed, before putting the spotlight on Riot this time and asking him, “What's mine?”

Riot again took his time to really mull over the question before answering Pink Friday by Nicki Minaj. “Okay, we gonna go with that,” declared Ice Spice.

Complex must have known Nicki Minaj was a key inspiration, because another question posed later in the segment asked Spice to name her GOAT Nicki Minaj song. She went with Win Again from Minaj's third studio album The Pinkprint.

Ice Spice and Riot covered topics both big and small in the light-hearted web series, including their GOAT New York slang, GOAT TV show and GOAT fashion accessory. It's all part of the promotion for the cover profile she did for Complex, which delves deeper into the singer's meteoric rise in the music world of late, and where she goes from here — it's definitely worth a read.