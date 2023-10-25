Nicki Minaj delivered both good news and a minor disappointment to Barbz just recently. Turns out, her highly-anticipated ‘Pink Friday 2' album has a new release date, which is now set for December 8, 2023.

Originally scheduled for October 20 and later pushed to November 17, Minaj explained the shift to her fans.

She shared her deep affection for the album, which has been in the works for five years. “I have never in my life been so in love with something that I’m working on,”

Minaj attributed the delay to writer's block during her pregnancy and a desire to avoid explicit content. She expressed her passion for the project and pledged that it would be a significant gift to humanity, making people “fall in love immediately.”

Now, her decision to change the release date was because of Lil Wayne, her longtime collaborator. Like the Queen of rap, he's also about to drop a joint album with 2 Chainz on November 17. This will be the same date as Pink Friday 2's initial release.

Per Billboard, she decided to avoid a simultaneous release with Lil Wayne, citing their mutual respect. She announced the album's new release date, which holds special significance, “It will come out on my birthday, Dec 8th.”

Besides that, she will also release a fragrance bearing the same name, ‘Pink Friday 2,' set to launch on December 13 and December 26 through Amazon and JCPenney, respectively.

‘Pink Friday 2' is a follow-up to Nicki Minaj's 2018 album, ‘Queen,' and her commitment to delivering quality content continues to excite her fans.