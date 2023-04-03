Ahead of Jordan Brand‘s 30-year anniversary, Nike will release a new Retro Collection for Summer 2023. Announced on March 3, 2023, Air Jordan will commemorate 2023 as “Jordan Year” and will put a new, fresh spin on classic silhouettes worn throughout Michael Jordan’s career. It’ll be the second of such releases as Jordan Brand continues to shake up the sneaker world by dropping new colorways of classic models.

The collection will feature 19 shoes in total, ranging in models from Jordan’s first sneaker all the way to his 14th pro edition. The shoes will release in a number of light summer tones and put a different spin on some of sneakerheads’ favorite silhouettes from the brand. Usually seen in black/red/white and other neutral colorways, the new collection will have a wider range of wearability for those who like to put a little color into their outfits. It’s an awesome way to celebrate 2023 as “Jordan Year” and will see a huge boost from Ben Affleck’s Air, telling the story of how Michael Jordan was signed to Nike. Check out the full collection below!

Note: Release dates are rumors and are subject to change. All images are credited to Nike.com.

1. Air Jordan 1 High OG “Lucky Green” (4/15/2023)

2. Air Jordan 1 High OG “Black and Smoke Grey” (6/10/2023)

3. Air Jordan 1 High OG “Craft” (5/27/2023)

4. (W) Air Jordan 1 High OG “Washed Pink” (4/22/2023)

5. Air Jordan 1 Low OG “Black Cement” (6/23/2023)

6. Air Jordan 1 Low OG “White and Coconut Milk” (9/8/2023)

The collection kicks off with six renditions of Jordan’s most classic sneaker. The Air Jordan 1 High will feature a “Lucky Green” colorway reminiscent of Celtics colorways in the past. They add a “Black and Smoke Grey” option for more neutral tastes. A touch of quality and craftsmanship is added with the “Craft” colorway and finishes out with a summer-perfect shade of pink in the “Washed Pink” colorway. For the Lows, Jordan went with a classic black/cement colorway as seen on the Jordan 3. Finally, they go with an off-white deconstructed look in the other Low, donning a black swoosh.

7. Air Jordan 2 “White and Cement Grey” (5/6/2023)

8. Air Jordan 2 Low “Cherrywood” (no release info)

9. Air Jordan 2 Low “Seersucker” (4/8/2023)

The Jordan 2 portion of the collection will feature three colorways. The OG Jordan 2 will get a clean white and cement finish for a prototypical white summer shoe. The Low “Cherrywood” is a classic colorway and features suede additions to the uppers. Finally, Jordan will release a pink seersucker colorway with peach accents, perfect for summer days around the pool or the spring season.

10. Air Jordan 3 “Lucky Green” (4/6/2023)

11. Air Jordan 3 “True Blue and Copper” (4/29/2023)

The Jordan 3 will be making another return as one of the favorite Jordan models for sneakerheads. Both pairs will feature the iconic elephant print seen on previous models. The “Lucky Green” pair will feature a green midsole, eyelets, and logos with white and grey anchoring the shoe. The “True Blue” will make another return as a familiar retro for sneakerheads, but will add a copper Jumpman logo on the tongue.

12. Air Jordan 4 “Thunder” (5/13/2023)

One of the most popular colorways of the Jordan 4, the “Thunder” look will be returning after being retroed in 2006 and 2012. The pair features a nice black suede upper throughout and pops with electric yellow accents. Look for this to be one of the more hyped releases of this collection.

13. Air Jordan 5 “Craft” (6/17/2023)

The Jordan 5 will return for a “Craft” rendition similar to the Jordan 1 releasing alongside the collection. The “Craft” models seem to have premium materials throughout and may feature addition details specific to the shoe. This Jordan 5 is mostly monochromatic and has small hits of orange pops throughout. The laces feature a striated pattern, which is a nice touch in making these look unique.

14. Air Jordan 6 “Toro Bravo” (6/24/2023)

The collection will get hot with this “Toro Bravo” version of the classic Jordan 6. First seen on the Jordan 5 in 2009, the colorway features a fiery red suede upper throughout the entire shoe, complete with black accents and an icy sole. The Jordan 5 was a hit, so look for any all-red colorway like this to be popular among fans.

15. Air Jordan 7 “White Infrared” (6/30/2023)

The Jordan 7 will return with a fresh white/infrared colorway for the summer. This scheme was originally done on the Air Jordan 6 and was widely popular among sneakerheads. The white and red is reminiscent of something Michael Jordan would have worn, and pictures of these indicate they’ll be one of the cleaner shoes of the collection.

16. Air Jordan 11 Low “Cement Grey” (4/1/2023)

17. (W) Air Jordan 11 Low “Yellow Snakeskin” (5/11/2023)

The collection will continue with a perfect summer shoe in the Jordan 11 Low. The profile is great to rock with shorts on a summer day, and the two brightly-toned colorways will match great with most outfits. The “Cement Grey” is a classic shade that will surely be a hit. The “Yellow Snakeskin” edition is made in ladies and kids sizing.

18. Air Jordan 13 “Black Flint” (4/22/2023)

Similar to the often-retroed Jordan 13 “Flint,” this “Black Flint” will feature a solid black upper throughout one of the more comfortable Jordan models. The 13 will feature a white toebox and tongue, complete with a red Jumpman logo. This colorway would have been perfect for Michael Jordan to wear during his playing career.

19. Air Jordan 14 “Laney” (5/27/2023)

Last but not least, the collection will round out with an Air Jordan 14 in the “Laney” colorway, paying homage to Michael Jordan’s high school basketball team and their blue/gold uniforms. The upper will have a premium blue suede and will feature subtle yellow accents throughout.

All 19 of the releases will be available on Nike.com and the Nike SNKRS App on their respective release days. All pairs will range from the $160-220 range. Jordan Brand is looking to have a groundbreaking year for their 30th anniversary, and this summer collection is a perfect way to get it kicked off.

Which pairs will you be grabbing?