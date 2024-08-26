To round out the releases for early September, Nike will drop a full slate of Nike Kobe 8 Protro sneakers to continue their bring-back of Kobe Bryant's most classic silhouettes. Releasing alongside two other colorways, we'll see three new editions in the Nike Kobe 8 as the brand releases “Team Bank” iterations of the popular hooping shoes.

When a “Team Bank” edition is introduced to a sneaker, it refers to monochromatic options with basic colors that can match the majority of high school, college, and teams of all levels to their uniforms. We've seen Nike follow a similar cadence with sneakers like the Nike Ja 1, the Sabrina 1, and quite often throughout the Kevin Durant line. Ultimately, it's a great way to make the sneakers widely available and promote them not just at the professional level, but to youth and collegiate teams as well.

Releasing alongside the “Hollywood Nights” and “Lakers Home” editions, which feature Purple/Gold hues to draw toward the Lakers, these “Team Bank” colorways will be perfect for outfitting the whole squad and giving them that Mamba Mentality.

Nike Kobe 8 Protro “Team Bank”

The Nike Kobe 8 Protro will come in three new colorways: Wolf Grey, College Navy, University Red. Each shoe will be contrasted with white along the Nike Swoosh, outsole, Kobe Bryant signature, and both Mamba logos across the heel and on the tongue. The laces will remain monochromatic and these three colorways offer a no-frills option for teams looking to match on the court. With red and blue being two of the most popular colors in team sports, these should appeal to a wide audience just as most Kobe Bryant sneakers do.

Furthermore, the Nike Kobe line is known to produce some of the most popular and highest performing sneakers on the market today, so it'll be nice to see these offered to a wide range of hoopers from all over.

The Nike Kobe 8 Protro “Wolf Grey,” “University Red,” and “College Navy” will all release simultaneously on September 6, 2024 and will come with a standard retail tag of $180. They should be available in full sizing on Nike SNKRS App, so be sure to check back the morning of release day to lock-in your pair.

Will you be copping the newest Nike Kobe 8 “Team Bank” for the upcoming season?