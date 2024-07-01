This NBA offseason will prove to be a crucial one for the Memphis Grizzlies as they prepare for the return of their franchise star back to the court. Ja Morant had a turbulent 2023-24 sitting the majority out due to suspension and season-ending surgery, but he's been able to stay positive and focus all his efforts in returning as the best version of himself. His signature Nike Ja 1 sneakers haven't missed a beat, however, and they just dropped a slate of new colorways, perfect for every team out there.

The Nike Ja 1 has been one of the more successful debut signature sneakers we've seen release over the last few years. Nike has been constant in updating the available colorways and always telling the story of Ja Morant along the way. This newest release will feature four basic “Team” colorways, intended to serve as an option for a team looking to match on the court. The colors will come in Black, White, Red, and Blue.

After a similar release of the Nike KD 17, which came in the same “Team Bank” set of colors, Nike recently released this collection on their website. The four-pack of shoes is done in White/Black, Black/White, Red/White, and Blue/White. The sneakers have received praise as a solid-performing shoe on the court at an extremely affordable and accessible price of $120. The shoes feature Nike Zoom technology and are leading the wave of low-cut sneakers along with shoes like the Nike Sabrina 1 & 2.

With the widespread popularity of the Nike Ja 1, we can expect the follow-up to come within the next year or so. In fact, we recently saw a cryptic leak of the upcoming Nike Ja 2 and fans have been searching for rumored release dates ever since.

The Memphis Grizzlies finished last season with a 27-55 record without Ja Morant for much of the season. The year prior, they finished second in the Western Conference at 51-31, so the entire basketball world will be eager to welcome Ja Morant back into action. He's one of the league's brightest stars and basketball is just better when Ja Morant is on the court.

The Nike Ja 1 TB is now available on Nike's website with a full-size run. The shoes retail for $120 and offer a great option for high school and college teams, so wait for the upcoming basketball season to see teams rocking these.

What do you think of the latest Nike Ja 1? Would you rock these on the court?