The marriage between Jordan Brand and Nike Skateboarding (SB) has been strong over the years and we've seen a number of collaborations between the two worlds that have hit it off with sneakerheads. This upcoming Spring, we'll see another classic Air Jordan colorway on a Nike SB Dunk return for a restock. Follow our Sneakers news for more upcoming releases and breaking content!
Most recently, we saw the Air Jordan 4 get a collaboration with Nike SB and saw massive success with the shoe, often being heralded as the best release of 2023. Philadelphia Eagles' Jalen Hurts even wore a cleated version of the sneaker during a playoff game.
You'd have to travel back to 2005 for the first Nike SB Dunk inspired by Jordan sneakers when the Dunk Low Black/Royal Blue released. While it wasn't an official collaboration, the shoes were quickly dubbed the ‘J-Pack' considering their almost-exact color scheme to the Air Jordan 1 ‘Royal' colorway.
Undoubtedly, there's tons of similarities between the two silhouettes, but skaters favored Nike SB's additional padding through the tongue and heel. So, Nike SB went on to release subsequent pairs like the ‘Bred', ‘Shadow', ‘Pine Green', and ‘Court Purple/Green' colorways, all inspired by former Air Jordan 1 colorways.
In 2020, Nike SB added another edition to the ‘J-Pack' line modeled after the most recognizable Jordan of all time, the Air Jordan 1 ‘Chicago.' The shoes were an instant hit and sold out immediately as both skaters and basketball fans had to have their hands on them. As typical with recent Nike SB releases, they'll be restocking the Nike SB Dunk Low ‘Chicago' in the coming months.
When the shoes first dropped in 2020, they were exclusively released overseas before getting a release in the United States shortly after. This release will follow a similar cadence as the initial drop is set for April 2024 in Europe. While no U.S. release has been announced just yet, expect there to be talks of a restock in the states as well.
With these being such a limited release, it may be hard to grab these for retail on the date of their drop. However, don't be surprised if Nike SB brings these back for another restock in the United States if they see an initial success in Europe. In the meantime, keep it locked with our Sneakers News for more upcoming releases and updates on these.