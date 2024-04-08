We've now gotten to experience first-hand the otherworldly talent of Victor Wembanyama, and there's no one more “over the moon” about it than San Antonio Spurs fans. While the season was marred by a poor record, San Antonio got to see the early greatness of Wembanyama and what they'll have the pleasure of watching for years to come. A signature sneaker could be next on the docket for the No. 1 overall pick as Nike recently teased an upcoming release.
Wembanyama is no stranger to being a Nike athlete as he held a multi-year deal with the brand while still playing in France. He currently holds an endorsement deal, and while he hasn't been graced with his own signature model just yet, it's only a matter of time before we see them come to fruition.
Throughout his rookie season, Wembanyama opted for the Nike Zoom GT Hustle 2, which has quickly become a common sneaker amongst big men in the league. Wembanyama has always been a fan of the GT Hustle line from Nike, and the brand has catered to his every needs in terms of colorways, including keeping him stocked with size 20.5 specialty sneakers.
Victor Wembanyama has an NBA cameraman on him at all times during Rising Stars practice at #NBAAllStar
(via @TomerAzarly) pic.twitter.com/TdMO6M8zea
— ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) February 16, 2024
Regular season action saw Wemby opt towards the basic white/black colorways of the sneakers, but we saw him bring out a funky Alien-themed pair for All-Star Weekend. It plays perfect towards his alien-like build and Nike has even gone as far as to make it his personal logo moving forward.
The shoes caught the eyes of sneakerheads everywhere and given Victor Wembanyama's favoritism towards the model, it was only a matter of time before Nike gave him his own colorway. Months after these were debuted at All-Star weekend, Nike decided to tease a video in accordance to the Solar Eclipse on Monday.
The total eclipse has just begun. 🌕🌖🌗🌘🌑 pic.twitter.com/ihGr5mFzai
— Nike Basketball (@nikebasketball) April 8, 2024
Shortly prior, it was announced that the intergalactic “Alien” colorway would be releasing to the public. While it isn't the first release of the Nike Zoom GT Hustle 2, it marks the first release for a Victor Wembanyama-specific colorway. It'll be interesting to see if Nike continues to play into the “Alien” theme and dive deep into their bag for unique designs.
Wemby’s x Nike Zoom GT Hustle 2 “Alien” 👽
RELEASE INFO: https://t.co/c94lV5Ncya pic.twitter.com/unQKxSUQJO
— Sneaker Bar Detroit (@SBDetroit) April 4, 2024
The Nike Zoom GT Hustle 2 is one of the more popular Nike basketball models out right now for their comfortability and stability for taller players. They provide a mid-cut through the ankle and are molded for the versatile big men of today's game. This “Alien” colorway features a black base with eye-popping interstellar green hues throughout the upper. The shoes feature a translucent green bottom and dark chrome is seen on the Swooshes and “Wemby” logo on the back. Finally, the shoes are finished with Wembanyama's motto of “Be Unique Every Day.” All in all, this is a very polished release for his first PE.
The Nike Zoom GT Hustle 2 “Alien” will be made available on May 3, 2024 on nike.com and select Nike retailers. They'll come in full sizing and will be marked down for Big Kid's sizing. As it stands, the shoes will come with a retail tag of $170 and will be a must-have for any Victor Wembanyama fans out there.
What do you think of the “Alien” theme for Victor Wembanyama? How long before he gets his own shoe? Check out our Sneakers news for more upcoming releases and breaking content!