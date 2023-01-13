The introduction of Liberation in GODDESS OF VICTORY: NIKKE gives you the choice between three SSR NIKKEs. Read along to see if Quency is a good choice.

NIKKE Quency Skills

Quency is an SSR NIKKE with the following traits:

Manufacturer: Missilis

Squad: Real Kindness

Class: Supporter

Weapon: SMG

Element: Electric

Burst: Type II

Quency’s skills at level 10:

Normal Attack 120 ammo 1.67 second reload time Affects target enemy Deals 4.47% of ATK as damage

Skill 1: New Route Activates after 60 normal attacks. Affects self. Duplicate 12.42% HP of ally with the highest HP, lasts for 10 sec.

Skill 2: Hidden Accomplice Cooldown: 8 seconds Affects 2 ally units with the highest ATK. ATK ▲ 16.11% for 5 sec.

Burst Skill (Type II): The Great Escape Cooldown: 20 seconds Affects 2 ally units with the highest ATK. Max HP ▲ 43.87% for 5 sec. Critical Damage ▲ 29.9% for 10 sec.



Should You Pick Quency?

“A master escape artist who can break out of any prison where she is being kept captive. A highly amiable individual who excels in wheeling and dealing. She is always the life of the party at the Rehabilitation Center.”

Quency is a Burst II healer and buffer. However, her buffs affect only the two allies with the highest attack, not unlike Milk’s. The only difference is that Quency’s buffs have higher uptime at the cost of lower attack buffs. In most cases, Quency’s burst is also better. The healing that both characters give is under different conditions, and the success of either is highly dependent on the party. That being said, Quency is still a better fit than Milk for most teams, primarily due to her Burst cooldown being only 20 seconds.

There is also a lot of competition for Quency, like Dolla, Novel, Centi, and Rupee. Each of these three characters are much better units and do not have the restriction that both Quency and Milk suffer from. If you don’t have a strong Burst Type II buffer, Quency is a reasonable pick.

The healing that Quency provides has great reliability for characters such as Scarlet and Alice, who rely on their HP for their kits to be maximized. They are most likely one of the two NIKKEs in the party with the highest ATK in the party anyway, so that shouldn’t be a concern. She fills somewhat of a niche spot, so if you need a Burst II healer or to keep your Scarlet/other high ATK characters topped up, Quency is also good.

For the final point, if you like Quency’s design and her character appeals to you, you should pick her. Otherwise, check out the other two choices you have: Sin and Guilty.