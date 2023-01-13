The introduction of Liberation in GODDESS OF VICTORY: NIKKE gives you the choice between three SSR NIKKEs. Read along to see if Guilty is a good choice.

NIKKE Guilty Skills

Guilty is an SSR NIKKE with the following traits:

Manufacturer: Missilis

Squad: Real Kindness

Class: Attacker

Weapon: Shotgun

Element: Electric

Burst: Type II

Guilty’s skills at level 10:

Normal Attack 9 ammo 2.67 second reload time Affects target enemy Deals 231.4% ATK as damage.

Skill 1: Mind If I Borrow This? Activates after landing 6 normal attack(s). Affects self. Duplicate 8.81% ATK of ally with the highest ATK, stacks up to 5 time(s) and lasts for 10 sec.

Skill 2: Time To Play Activates after landing 12 normal attack(s). Affects all Wind type allies. Increases stack count of buffs by 1. ATK ▲ 4.13% for 10 sec.

Burst Skill (Type II): Gotcha Cooldown: 20 seconds Affects 1 enemy unit(s) with the highest DEF. Deals 284.32% of ATK as damage. Affects the same target(s) when Mind If I Borrow This? is fully stacked. DEF ▼ 20.25% for 5 sec. Deals 277.71% of ATK as additional damage.



Should You Pick Guilty?

“A Nikke subordinate to the Real Kindness Squad. Possesses incredible strength. Has been detained in the Rehabilitation Center for causing severe bodily damage to over 40 Nikkes within 2 weeks.”

Guilty is only strong if her highest ATK ally is strong, due to her “duplication” from her Skill 1. She can be a good unit as a secondary DPS, depending on how big of a buff she gets from this skill. Guilty fills the secondary DPS position well. It’s currently unknown if this skill only duplicates the base ATK or if it takes into account the buffs that the source unit has. If the case is the latter, then Guilty becomes a better choice.

Guilty is also good against bosses and close-range fights due to being a shotgun unit.

There are some problems with her kit, though. Her Skill 2 is niche and not many units are affected. It also only affects stacks that are non-zero. Her Burst Skill is also nothing impressive.\

If you like Sin’s design and her character appeals to you, you should pick her. Otherwise, check out the other two choices you have: Sin and Quency.