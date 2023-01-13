The introduction of Liberation in GODDESS OF VICTORY: NIKKE gives you the choice between three SSR NIKKEs. Read along to see if Sin is a good choice.

NIKKE Sin Skills

Sin is an SSR NIKKE with the following traits:

Manufacturer: Missilis

Squad: Real Kindness

Class: Defender

Weapon: Assault Rifle

Element: Electric

Burst: Type II

Sin’s skills at level 10:

Normal Attack 60 ammo 1 second reload time Affects target enemy Deals 13.65% ATK as damage.

Skill 1 – Full Stop Activates when the last round of ammunition hits. Affects self. Duplicate 15.03% HP of ally with the highest HP, lasts for 5 sec. Attract: Taunt all enemies for 5 sec.

Skill 2 – Hurry Up Activates after the Full Burst ends. Affects self. Burst gauge loading speed ▲ 16.17% for 5 sec. Activates when using Burst Skill. Affects self.

Effect changes according to the number of activation time(s). Previous effects trigger repeatedly. Once: Recovers 15.3% of ATK damage as HP, lasts for 5 sec. Twice: HP Potency ▲ 51% for 5 sec. Thrice: DEF ▲ 43.2% for 5 sec

Burst Skill (Type II) – Words can Kill Cooldown: 20 seconds Activates when enemy unit(s) (excluding NIKKEs) are more than 4. Affects all enemies. Damage Taken ▲ 12.23% for 5 sec. Affects enemies within attack range.

Deals 176.32% of ATK as damage.



Should You Pick Sin?

Sin fills by having a low cooldown Type II Burst and having a taunt. This allows for more flexibility in your party, opening up the possibility of a III position support.

However, the glaring problem with Sin’s kit is her taunt. This will most likely be her downfall, at least for AoE stages. Currently, one of the best taunters is Noise, primarily because she can pick which units she can taunt. Sin taunts all enemies on the stage, which she will most likely not survive. There is a way around this problem which is manual play, since Sin’s taunt only procs on her last bullet.

That being said, the story is different for single target bosses. Noise is most probably going to be weaker after her healing bug is fixed, and Sin should be a viable replacement for Noise on single target stages. If you need a taunter, especially for single target stages and bosses, Sin is a good choice.

She may also be useful in arena, if her taunt times itself well with the enemy’s full burst.

Another negative facet she has is her weak burst, which debuffs the enemies if there are at least 4. This is contradictory with her theoretical best use on single target stages.

Of course, if you like Sin’s design and her character appeals to you, you should pick her. Otherwise, check out the other two choices you have: Quency and Guilty.