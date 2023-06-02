If there's one thing Nikola Jokic proved in his NBA Finals debut, it was that he belonged on the game's brightest stage. In classic Joker fashion, the Denver Nuggets superstar notched a triple-double in his first NBA Finals game with 27 points, 14 assists, and 10 rebounds. The Nuggets looked unstoppable in their 104-93 Game 1 win , and that is in large part due to Jokic's historic performance.

As usual, the Serbian center didn't even need to dominate in scoring to lift the Nuggets to an easy win. He controlled the game with his playmaking, as seen with his 14 assists, as well as directing the flow of an offense that shot 50.6 percent in the Finals opener. While Jokic and the Nuggets already look to focus on protecting home court in Game 2, let's check out the most insane facts from The Joker's historic NBA Finals debut.

1. Most assists ever in an NBA Finals debut

Nikola Jokic just had to get this record, right? The best passing big man in the history of the NBA secures the Finals record for most assists in a debut. Jokic put on a passing clinic in Game 1. Most of his assists came in the post, finding Aaron Gordon and Jamal Murray on timely cuts for easy shots at the basket. Late Boston Celtics legend Bill Russell previously held the record

Nikola Jokic's 14 assists are also the most by a center in Finals history. The previous high was Bill Russell's 13 assists on 4/25/1969. https://t.co/LzlLlXkP0p — NBA.com/Stats (@nbastats) June 2, 2023

2. Joins LeBron James in record-setting half

Nikola Jokic became just the second player in NBA history to notch at least 10 points and 10 assists in any half of an NBA Finals game. The other one? None other than the man Jokic knocked off in the Western Conference Finals to get here: LeBron James.

As noted by ESPN Stats and Info, James did in his 42nd Finals game, whereas Jokic already achieved the feat in his very first half in the NBA Finals.

Nikola Jokic joins LeBron James as the only players in the last 25 years with 10 points & 10 assists in any half of an NBA Finals game. James did it in his 42nd Finals game. Jokic did it in his 1st. pic.twitter.com/VZKy7uFQps — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) June 2, 2023

3. Also joins Michael Jordan in historic milestone

Not to let the other member of the GOAT conversation off the hook, Nikola Jokic also touched a Michael Jordan milestone in his first NBA Finals game. Per ESPN Stats & Info, Jokic became just the second player in NBA history to have both game highs in points and assists in a Finals debut.

This may seem like a random stat, but considering Jokic didn't even look like he had a dominant scoring game, this is definitely a noteworthy feat. And whenever a player joins His Airness in any record, that must be special.

Nikola Jokic is the 2nd player in NBA history to lead both teams outright in points and assists in a Finals debut. The other player? Michael Jordan in 1991. H/t @EliasSports pic.twitter.com/L23VZDUMaC — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) June 2, 2023

4. Channels inner Jason Kidd in Finals debut

After already notching a double-double in the first half, Nikola Jokic went on to channel his best Jason Kidd impression by becoming just the second player in NBA history to notch a triple-double in their NBA Finals debut.

Nuggets center Nikola Jokić has a triple-double in his first #NBAFinals game as the fourth quarter continues. Before tonight, the only player to record a triple-double in his NBA Finals debut was Jason Kidd (2002). pic.twitter.com/Q2tjOxDVO8 — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) June 2, 2023

Kidd recorded 23 points, 10 rebounds, and 10 assists for the New Jersey Nets in Game 1 of their 2002 Finals clash against the Los Angeles Lakers. Kidd and his squad, however, wound up getting swept by the mighty Shaq and Kobe Lakers. The Nuggets might just do the reverse in these Finals if The Joker keeps putting up these numbers.

5. Triple-doubles galore

Speaking of numbers, Nikola Jokic has been racking up the numbers throughout this historic Nuggets playoff run. Thursday's performance marked his seventh triple-double over his last nine playoff games.

After his historic Game 1 performance, Jokic is averaging 29.8 points, 13.1 rebounds, and 10.5 assists through 16 playoff games so far. Only four players have ever averaged a triple-double in an entire postseason run — Russell Westbrook in 2021 and 2017, Jason Kidd in 2007, and Oscar Robertson in 1962. Westbrook did his in five games each, while Robertson only played four games. Kidd averaged a triple-double in 12 games.

And if Jokic keeps this up, he will become the first player to do so through an entire playoff run up to the NBA Finals.

Nikola Jokic has a triple-double in 7 of his last 9 playoff games 🤯 27 PTS – 10 REBS – 14 ASTS

30 PTS – 14 REBS – 13 ASTS

24 PTS – 6 REBS – 8 ASTS

23 PTS – 17 REBS – 12 ASTS

34 PTS – 21 REBS – 14 ASTS

32 PTS – 10 REBS – 12 ASTS

29 PTS – 13 REBS – 12 ASTS

53 PTS – 4 REBS – 11… pic.twitter.com/XuVLBllACG — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) June 2, 2023

6. How did he score 27?

Another fun, mind-boggling stat in Game 1: Nikola Jokic actually entered the fourth quarter with just five (5!!!) shot attempts. Prior to the final period, Jokic had 15 points, nine rebounds, and 12 assists on 4-of-5 shooting from the field. He finished with 27-10-14 on 8-of-12 shooting from the field. Jokic actually did much of his damage at the foul line, going 10-of-12 from the charity stripe.

But even if he just put up five shots through three quarters, the game already felt like a Jokic domination. As he said, he doesn't need to shoot a ton of shots for the Nuggets to win. His passing made the ultimate difference on Thursday. The Nuggets play their best with a balanced attack, and a lot of that has to do with the two-time MVP's control of the game with his passing and playmaking.

"The most important thing is to win a game and I'm trying to win a game any possible way. I don't need to shoot and I know I don't need to score to affect the game." — Nikola Jokicpic.twitter.com/SDAf7ErxjP — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) June 2, 2023

This was yet another Nikola Jokic masterclass, making his presence felt on the NBA Finals stage for the first time.