It's been only 36 hours since Serbia toppled Germany to win the bronze medal at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, but after spending the last two weeks in France, Nikola Jokic wasn't going to waste any time before returning home to his native country in order to enjoy the sport that brings him the most joy in life.

Quick question: How do you say, “And they're off!” in Serbian?

That's right, the NBA's three-time league MVP and resident horse racing handicapper made the quick trip back to Serbia over the weekend, clearing customs in record time despite coming back with a brand new bronze medal, all in order to get a bet in ahead of post time for the first race of the afternoon. The Joker even had time to grab himself an ice cold Heineken before the race began.

Just because Jokic was quick to move on from triple-double performances to making bets on the trifecta, it doesn't mean his NBA opponents should be expecting a diminished version of the Serbian superstar when the Denver Nuggets return to action this fall. Jokic's final Olympic showing — the fifth triple double in men's Olympic basketball history — sets the table for what's to come for the Nuggets next season… more of the same, so long as Jokic is on the floor. Denver's attempt to defend their NBA Title ended in the 2nd Round of the Playoffs, but the Nuggets will head into the 2024-25 season as one of the rightful favorites to win another NBA Title.

Until that mid-September day when Nikola Jokic is forced to make the long trip back to Denver, Colorado, you better believe he'll be spending his time at the track, sipping on Heineken's, enjoying the sport of kings.