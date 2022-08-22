Genshin Impact: Nilou Officially Revealed

The latest of Genshin Impact and HoYoverse drip marketing featured three new characters set to be playable in Genshin Impact 3.1, including Nilou.

Nilou Announcement

Nilou ‧ Dance of Lotuslight

Star of Zubayr Theater If you have time, don't miss the performance at the Zubayr Theater.#GenshinImpact #Nilou pic.twitter.com/jWFovtKigY — Genshin Impact (@GenshinImpact) August 22, 2022

From the official announcement, we learn that Nilou’s title is “Dance of Lotuslight”, and she is the “Star of Zubayr Theater.” This is consistent with what we have seen of her so far. All of her previous appearances were of her dancing in the middle of an audience, so it’s no surprise that she is considered the “Star” of the theater.

The dance of the lotus blooms, awakening from an ethereal dream. ◆ Nilou

◆ Dance of Lotuslight

◆ Star of Zubayr Theater

◆ Hydro

◆ Lotos Somno#GenshinImpact #Nilou pic.twitter.com/eMwQkq0M1q — Genshin Impact (@GenshinImpact) August 22, 2022

This also confirms that she wields a Hydro vision, but not her rarity or weapon.

Her Astrolabe name is Lotos Somno.

Description

If you have time, don’t miss the performance at the Zubayr Theater.

Against a backdrop of lights and music, Nilou’s graceful demeanor resembles that of an unsullied lotus flower, her delicate dance leading the audience into a world of fantasy.

When the performance comes to an end, the audience is brought back to reality, often in a trance. “The girl dancing on stage is so beautiful, she looks straight out of a fairy tale.” But those who are close to Nilou know that she is very different from the aloof image she portrays on stage.

Once Nilou steps off the stage, she is like any girl her age: sweet, warm, and smiling. If you meet Nilou off-stage, don’t be intimidated. Say hello to her, and she’ll be very happy about it.

She was featured in the Version 3.0 trailer, so it’s safe to assume that the Traveler will get to meet her in the upcoming update, despite her being playable only when Version 3.1 comes.

Her demeanor that “resembles an unsullied lotus flower” is further supported by Dori’s voice line about her:

“What’s so great about that little theater? If she went with me on tour all around Teyvat, she could earn so much Mora, more than what she could ever dream of… Alas, she’s too innocent. So innocent that she knows nothing of her own worth.”

If you want to learn more about the graceful dancer, check out Everything We Know About Nilou, which also includes her weapon type, rarity, and more that weren’t revealed in an official capacity.